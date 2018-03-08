Screen Scene for week of March 9: ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ finally comes to the screen

Best bet opening Friday
▪ ”A Wrinkle in Time – Ava Duvernay directs this big-budget adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s beloved young adult novel about a young girl and her brother who go on an interdimensional journey in search of their missing scientist father (Chris Pine). Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling star as three peculiar beings that guide them. The film has been a long time coming and many said it was unfilmable.
▪ “Thoroughbreds” – Two teenage girls in suburban Connecticut reconnect and bring out the worst in one another.
Also new this week
▪ “Gringo” – A mild-mannered businessman (David Oyelowo) that works for a medical marijuana company is sent to Mexico to oversee the manufacturing of a new “weed pill,” but ends up getting kidnapped by the local cartel in this action-comedy. Joel Edgerton, Charlize Theron and Amanda Seyfried also star.
▪ “The Hurricane Heist” – No, it’s not a spoof (as far as I can tell), as thieves attempt to rob the U.S. Treasury as a massive hurricane approaches a small town. Perhaps it’s the “Sharknado” of heist movies?
▪ “The Strangers: Prey at Night” – This horror sequel has a family seeking refuge at a secluded mobile home park (THAT should have been a red flag right here) being terrorized by three masked psychopaths.
