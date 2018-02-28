Last chance to catch Oscar shorts, best picture nominees in Wichita

Special screenings
▪ 32nd annual Academy Awards Shorts Film Festival – You can catch all the nominees in the live action, animated and documentary short subject programs starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 3, at Warren Theatre west, 9150 W. 21st St. Admission is free. Films are unrated and some may not be suitable for all audiences. Here’s a list of the nominees. For more information, go to www.wichitalibrary.org.
▪ Regal Cinemas Best Picture Film Festival – The fest continues this weekend at east and west Warren Theatres. A series pass is $35, available at the box office or through the Regal Cinemas mobile app. Single tickets to films also are available. Festival-goers also can take advantage of a $5 medium popcorn and soft drink combo.
Here is the remaining schedule:
Friday, March 2
1 p.m.: “Phantom Thread”
4 p.m.: “Three Billboards”
7 p.m.: “The Post”
10 p.m.: “Lady Bird”
Saturday, March 3
1 p.m.: “Darkest Hour”
4 p.m.: “Dunkirk”
7 p.m.: “The Shape of Water”
10 p.m.: “Phantom Thread”
Sunday, March 4
1 p.m.: “Call Me By Your Name”
4 p.m.: “Lady Bird”
New in theaters
▪ “Red Sparrow” – Jennifer Lawrence stars as a Russian ballerina-turned-spy.
▪ “Death Wish” – Bruce Willis stars as a man who seeks vengeance after his family is killed in this remake.
