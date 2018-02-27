Oscar statues, stand-ins for the real deal, are ready backstage during rehearsals for the Academy Awards.
Oscar statues, stand-ins for the real deal, are ready backstage during rehearsals for the Academy Awards. Al Seib File/MCT
Oscar statues, stand-ins for the real deal, are ready backstage during rehearsals for the Academy Awards. Al Seib File/MCT

Movie Maniac

Screen Scene for week of Feb. 23: Catch all the Oscar nominees in Regals’ Best Picture Film Festival

By Rod Pocowatchit

rpocowatchit@wichitaeagle.com

February 27, 2018 05:06 PM

Regal Cinemas 2018 Best Picture Film Festival

Regal Cinemas’ east and west Warren Theatres will present screenings of all best picture Academy Award nominees. A series pass is $35, available at the box office or through the Regal Cinemas mobile app. (Single tickets to films also are available.)

Festival-goers also can take advantage of a $5 medium popcorn and soft drink combo.

Here is the schedule:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Friday, Feb. 23

1 p.m.: “The Post”

4 p.m.: “The Shape of Water”

7 p.m.: “Call Me By Your Name”

10 p.m.: “Get Out”

Saturday, Feb. 24

1 p.m.: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

4 p.m.: “Darkest Hour”

7 p.m.: “Lady Bird”

10 p.m.: “Dunkirk”

Sunday, Feb. 25

1 p.m.: “Phantom Thread”

4 p.m.: “Lady Bird”

7 p.m.: “Get Out”

10 p.m.: “Three Billboards”

Monday, February 26

1 p.m.: “The Shape of Water”

4 p.m.: “Call Me By Your Name”

7 p.m.: “Dunkirk”

10 p.m.: “Darkest Hour”

Tuesday, Feb. 27

1 p.m.: “Lady Bird”

4 p.m.: “The Post”

7 p.m.: “Three Billboards”

10 p.m.: “Get Out”

Wednesday, Feb. 28

1 p.m.: “Darkest Hour”

4 p.m.: “Dunkirk”

7 p.m.: “Phantom Thread”

10 p.m.: “The Shape of Water”

Thursday, March 1

1 p.m.: “Get Out”

4 p.m.: “The Post”

7 p.m.: “Darkest Hour”

10 p.m.: “Call Me By Your Name”

Friday, March 2

1 p.m.: “Phantom Thread”

4 p.m.: “Three Billboards”

7 p.m.: “The Post”

10 p.m.: “Lady Bird”

Saturday, March 3

1 p.m.: “Darkest Hour”

4 p.m.: “Dunkirk”

7 p.m.: “The Shape of Water”

10 p.m.: “Phantom Thread”

Sunday, March 4

1 p.m.: “Call Me By Your Name”

4 p.m.: “Lady Bird”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Tallgrass filmmaker chat with Movie Maniac: 'Bomb City'

View More Video