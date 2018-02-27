Screen Scene for week of Feb. 23: Catch all the Oscar nominees in Regals’ Best Picture Film Festival

Regal Cinemas 2018 Best Picture Film Festival
Regal Cinemas’ east and west Warren Theatres will present screenings of all best picture Academy Award nominees. A series pass is $35, available at the box office or through the Regal Cinemas mobile app. (Single tickets to films also are available.)
Festival-goers also can take advantage of a $5 medium popcorn and soft drink combo.
Here is the schedule:
Friday, Feb. 23
1 p.m.: “The Post”
4 p.m.: “The Shape of Water”
7 p.m.: “Call Me By Your Name”
10 p.m.: “Get Out”
Saturday, Feb. 24
1 p.m.: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
4 p.m.: “Darkest Hour”
7 p.m.: “Lady Bird”
10 p.m.: “Dunkirk”
Sunday, Feb. 25
1 p.m.: “Phantom Thread”
4 p.m.: “Lady Bird”
7 p.m.: “Get Out”
10 p.m.: “Three Billboards”
Monday, February 26
1 p.m.: “The Shape of Water”
4 p.m.: “Call Me By Your Name”
7 p.m.: “Dunkirk”
10 p.m.: “Darkest Hour”
Tuesday, Feb. 27
1 p.m.: “Lady Bird”
4 p.m.: “The Post”
7 p.m.: “Three Billboards”
10 p.m.: “Get Out”
Wednesday, Feb. 28
1 p.m.: “Darkest Hour”
4 p.m.: “Dunkirk”
7 p.m.: “Phantom Thread”
10 p.m.: “The Shape of Water”
Thursday, March 1
1 p.m.: “Get Out”
4 p.m.: “The Post”
7 p.m.: “Darkest Hour”
10 p.m.: “Call Me By Your Name”
Friday, March 2
1 p.m.: “Phantom Thread”
4 p.m.: “Three Billboards”
7 p.m.: “The Post”
10 p.m.: “Lady Bird”
Saturday, March 3
1 p.m.: “Darkest Hour”
4 p.m.: “Dunkirk”
7 p.m.: “The Shape of Water”
10 p.m.: “Phantom Thread”
Sunday, March 4
1 p.m.: “Call Me By Your Name”
4 p.m.: “Lady Bird”
