Library again screens Academy Award-nominated short films in Wichita free to the public

For the 32nd year, the Wichita Public Library will present screenings of Academy Award-nominated animated, live action and documentary short films, free and open to the public.
Access to these films can sometimes be difficult for the average moviegoer, but Wichita was one of the first cities in the country to showcase them for the community. The annual festival has become very popular with local cinephiles.
To qualify for Academy Award short subject consideration, films must be no more than 40 minutes in duration. Here are the nominees:
Documentary
“Edith+Eddie” (Laura Checkoway and Thomas Lee Wright, U.S.A., 29 min.) – At ages 96 and 95, America’s oldest interracial newlyweds are disrupted by a family feud that threatens to tear them apart.
“Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405” (Frank Stiefel, U.S.A., 40 min.) – A mentally disturbed artist emerges from a life of darkness and isolation to one that includes love, trust and support.
“Heroin(e)” (Elaine McMillion Sheldon and Kerrin Sheldon, U.S.A., 39 min.) – Three women work to change their community’s narrative of drug addiction in a small West Virginia town.
“Knife Skills” (Thomas Lennon, U.S.A., 40 min.) – A look at a world-class French restaurant manned with a staff of men and women just out of prison who have never cooked or served before and have barely two months to learn their trade.
“Traffic Stop” (Kate Davis and David Heilbroner, U.S.A., 31 min.) – The story of Breaion King, a 26-year-old African-American school teacher from Austin, Texas, whose routine traffic violation quickly escalates into a dramatic arrest at the hands of a white police officer, shown with footage caught on a dashcam.
Live Action
“DeKalb Elementary” (Reed Van Dyk, U.S.A., 20 min.) – A 911 call plays out against the backdrop of a school shooting incident in Atlanta.
“The Eleven O’Clock” (Derin Seale and Josh Lawson, Australia, 13 min.) – The delusional patient of a psychiatrist believes he is actually the psychiatrist, and as they each attempt to treat each other, the session gets out of control.
“My Nephew Emmett” (Kevin Wilson, Jr., U.S.A., 20 min.) – In 1955, a Mississippi preacher tries to protect his 14-year-old nephew from two racist killers out for blood.
“The Silent Child” (Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton, U.K., 20 min.) – A deaf 4-year-old girl exists in a world of silence until a caring social worker teaches her the gift of communication.
“Watu Wote/All of Us” (Katja Benrath and Tobias Rosen, Germany and Kenya, 23 min.) – Based on the December 2015 Kenya bus attack by the militant group Al-Shabaab, who demand that the Muslim passengers identify the Christians.
Animation
“Dear Basketball” (Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant, U.S.A., 5 min.) – A recreation of basketball great Kobe Bryant’s NBA retirement announcement after 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers.
“Garden Party” (Victor Caire and Gabriel Grapperon, France, 7 min.) – A couple of amphibians explore a deserted house and follow their primal instincts.
“LOU” (Dave Mullins and Dana Murray, Canada/U.K., 35 min.) – A Pixar short about a lost-and-found box and the unseen monster within.
“Negative Space” (Max Porter and Ru Kuwahata, France, 6 min) – A stop-motion short adapted from Ron Koertge’s poem of the same name that follows a boy who connects with his father by learning how to pack a suitcase.
“Revolting Rhymes” (Jakob Schuh and Jan Lachauer, U.K., 29 min) – Based on the book written by Roald Dahl and illustrated by Quentin Blake, this interweaves Dahl’s retellings of classic fairytales with playful twists and surprise endings.
32nd annual Academy Awards Shorts Film Festival
Admission is free to all screenings. Films are unrated but may not be suitable for all ages. Here’s the schedule:
10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24 – All categories: Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway
1:15 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25 – Animation and live action: Alford branch, 3447 S Meridian
1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26 – Animation and live action: Evergreen branch, 2601 N Arkansas
1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27 – Documentary: Rockwell branch, 5939 E 9th St. N.
4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28 – Animation and live action: Westlink branch, 8515 Bekemeyer
10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 1 – Documentary: Central branch, 223 S Main
10 a.m. Saturday, March 3 – All categories: Warren Theatre west, 9150 W. 21st St.
For more information, go to www.wichitalibrary.org.
