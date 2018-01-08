From Han Solo to Mary Poppins: Movies coming in 2018

Last year was certainly not the greatest year for movies. Sure-things bombed, reboots fizzled and sequels flopped.
But just like everyone else in the new year, Hollywood gets a second chance with a clean slate and 2018 has lots in store. Here’s a look (as always, release dates are subject to change):
“Ant-Man and the Wasp” – Paul Rudd returns as the tiny insect hero, who is joined by – well, it says right there in the title – the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) to uncover secrets from their past. Best new addition here? Michelle Pfeiffer joins the cast as the Wasp’s mom! (July 6)
“Aquaman” – On the heels of “Justice League” comes this full-blown stand-alone outing with Jason Momoa reprising his role as the underwater fish-like dude who battles his evil half-brother for control of Atlantis. Now, now, boys. Play nice. (Dec. 21)
Never miss a local story.
“Avengers: Infinity War” – It’s another superhero party, as the Avengers and some new allies – including the Guardians of the Galaxy (yes!) – battle big-time baddie Thanos before he wipes out the universe. That would be bad, right? (May 4)
“Black Panther” – Speaking of allies, before he joins the Avengers in the aforementioned movie, Black Panther gets his own origin story with Chadwick Boseman as the superhero, who springs into action when an old enemy threatens the fate of his nation and the world. (Feb. 16)
“Death Wish” – Bruce Willis stars in this remake of the 1970s Charles Bronson revenge flick as a man who hunts down his family’s killers. (March 2)
“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” – Eddie Redmayne returns for the second installment in the “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” series, this time joined by his brother, Theseus (Callum Turner). (Nov. 16)
“First Man” – Damien Chazelle’s first movie after winning his Oscar for “La La Land” couldn’t be more different – a look at the life of astronaut Neil Armstrong (Ryan Gosling), the first man to walk on the moon. Let’s hope there are no dance sequences up there. (Oct. 12)
“Halloween” – Jamie Lee Curtis returns to the series and the role that made her a star as Laurie Strode, who comes to her final confrontation with masked killer Michael Myers (I guess we’re supposed to pretend that Laurie Strode didn’t get killed off in an earlier movie). (Oct. 19)
“The Incredibles 2” – Pixar’s beloved family of superheroes returns, as Bob Parr (Mr. Incredible) is left to care for baby Jack-Jack while Helen (Elastigirl) is out saving the world. (June 15)
“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” – Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return for the follow-up to the wildly successful reboot, as an island’s long-dormant volcano begins roaring to life, threatening the world’s last remaining dinosaurs. (But not too threatening – there has to be another sequel, you know.) (June 22)
“Mary Poppins Returns” – The title pretty much sums it up as Emily Blunt takes over as Mary Poppins, who visits the now-grown children from the original film that starred Julie Andrews. (Dec. 25)
“M:I 6 - Mission Impossible” – Tom Cruise chooses to accept his mission for the sixth time as superspy Ethan Hunt. Simon Pegg returns for more comic relief (hopefully). (July 27)
“Ocean’s 8” – This not-really-a-sequel to “Ocean’s 11” and its sequels has Sandra Bullock leading an all-female cast (that includes Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling and Helena Bonham-Carter) of thieves planning a jewelry heist. (June 8)
“Ready Player One” – Steven Spielberg directs this long-awaited adaptation of Ernest Cline’s pop culture-laden novel, about a boy who becomes the leader in a game that could win him great wealth and freedom in a dystopian future world. (March 30)
“Red Sparrow” – Jennifer Lawrence goes the action route as a ballerina who is recruited to join the Russian intelligence service as a spy. Because why not, right? (March 2)
“Solo: A Star Wars Story” – Hold on, Chewie! Alden Ehrenreich stars as a young Han Solo in this look at his life before he joined the Rebellion, including early encounters with a young Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover). (May 25)
“A Star is Born” – Bradley Cooper directs and stars in this remake as a movie star who helps a young singer/actress (Lady Gaga) find fame, even as age and alcoholism send his own career into a downward spiral. (Oct. 5)
“Tomb Raider” – Oscar winner Alicia Vikander stars in this reboot as Lara Croft, the fiercely independent daughter of a missing adventurer who finds herself on the island where her father disappeared. (March 16)
“Untitled Deadpool Sequel” – Hopefully that title will really change (but you never know), as Ryan Reynolds returns as the giddily profane, black and red leather-clad “merc with a mouth.” (June 1)
“A Wrinkle in Time” – The long-awaited adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s classic children’s book follows a young girl and her brother as they go in search through time to find their missing scientist father (Chris Pine). The producion looks lavish with a cast that includes Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and Oprah Winfrey. (March 9)
“X-Men: Dark Phoenix” – The latest installment in the franchise pushes Sophie Turner center stage as Jean Grey, who beings to develop powers that will corrupt her and turn her into the Dark Phoenix. It’s up to the X-Men (who else?) to stop her. (Nov. 2)
Rod Pocowatchit: 316-268-6638, @rawd
Comments