Screen Scene for week of Dec. 8: Franco explores ‘The Room’ in ‘Disaster Artist’ (+trailers)

Best bet opening this week
▪ “The Disaster Artist” – James Franco has already been nominated multiple times for best actor this awards season for his performance as real-life Tommy Wiseau in this look at the making of “The Room,” widely regarded as the worst movie ever made but one that became a cult hit. Franco’s real-life brother, Dave, also stars as Greg Sestero, an aspiring actor who meets the weird and mysterious Wiseau in an acting class. They form a unique friendship and travel to Hollywood to make their dreams come true. Or, at least, “The Room.”
Also new this week
▪ “Just Getting Started” – This comedy follows an ex-F.B.I. Agent (Tommy Lee Jones) and an ex-mob lawyer (Morgan Freeman) in the Witness Protection Program who must put aside their petty rivalry on the golf course to fend off a mob hit. Heads up: the film wasn’t screened early for critics, almost guaranteeing bad reviews.
Special screening
▪ “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” – KFDI and 104.5 the Fox present this screening of the 1989 comedy classic that finds Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) and family trying to prep for a traditional Christmas despite obnoxious family guests. Showing at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway. Tickets are $8. Food trucks the Flying Stove, Funky Monkey Munchies and LoLo’s Crepes will start serving at 5:30 p.m. Costumes and ugly sweaters are encouraged.
