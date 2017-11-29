Woody Harrelson and Frances McDormand star in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”
Movie Maniac

Screen Scene for week of Dec. 1: Indies ‘Three Billboards,’ ‘Last Flag Flying’ in Wichita

By Rod Pocowatchit

rpocowatchit@wichitaeagle.com

November 29, 2017 03:55 PM

New releases this week

▪  “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” – Frances McDormand (“Fargo”) is getting Oscar buzz as a mother who is extremely unhappy that the murderer of her daughter hasn’t been caught. So she makes a bold move and paints three signs leading into her town with a controversial message directed at the town’s revered chief of police (Woody Harrelson). When his second-in-command (Sam Rockwell), an immature “mother’s boy” with a penchant for violence, gets involved, the battle is only exacerbated.

▪  “Last Flag Flying” – Richard Linklater (“Boyhood”) directs this tale of three Vietnam vets (Bryan Cranston, Laurence Fishburne and Steve Carell) who reunite to bury one of their sons, a Marine killed in the Iraq War. The film is said to be a sort of “spiritual sequel” to 1973’s “The Last Detail,” which starred Jack Nicholson.

Special screening

▪  “How to Survive A Plague” – The Wichita World AIDS Day Committee presents a free screening of this 2012 Oscar-nominated documentary that chronicles the lives of the members of the Act Up Movement during the AIDS Epidemic in the ’80s and ’90s. The film will be followed by a panel discussion with local Wichita physicians. There will also be an HIV health fair focusing on education and awareness about HIV. The film is unrated and will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at the Orpheum, 200 N. Broadway.

