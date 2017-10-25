Screen Scene for week of Oct. 27: Macabre and horror for Halloween

Special events
▪ “Night of the Living Dead” – Closing out HorrorFest 2017 is a pristine restoration of George A. Romero’s zombie classic. Showing at 7 and 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, and Tuesday, Oct. 31, at Warren Old Town, 353 N. Mead. Tickets are $5.
▪ “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” – The Orpheum presents its annual screening of the campy musical classic at midnight Friday, Oct. 27, at the theater at 200 N. Broadway. The film usually sells out, so get tickets early at www.wichitaorpheum.com. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 or $15 with participation kit (outside props are not allowed). Rated R (must be 17 to enter).
▪ “The Nightmare Before Christmas” – Back in theaters for Halloween is the wonderfully macabre animated musical produced by Tim Burton. Showing at Warren East and Warren West IMAX through Halloween.
Opening in theaters on Friday, Oct. 20
▪ “Jigsaw” – Yes, another horror reboot, taking place 10 years after the “Saw” killer supposedly died, police are now faced with either a copycat killer or a murderous ghost. Sigh.
▪ “Let There Be Light” – Kevin Sorbo directed and stars in this faith-based drama as a best-selling author and atheist whose views are radically changed after a serious car accident.
▪ “Suburbicon” – George Clooney directs Matt Damon, Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac in this tale of a seemingly ideal 1959 community with a dark underbelly.
▪ “Thank You for Your Service” – Miles Teller stars in this tale of U.S. soldiers who struggle with their lives after returning from active duty in Iraq.
Opening Wednesday, Nov. 1
▪ “A Bad Moms Christmas” – Comedy sequel with the bad moms returning doing more bad-mom stuff, this time during the holidays.
