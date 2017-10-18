Movie Maniac

Screen Scene for week of Oct. 20: Firefighter drama ‘Only the Brave’ is best bet in theaters

By Rod Pocowatchit

rpocowatchit@wichitaeagle.com

October 18, 2017 10:23 AM

Best bets opening Friday, Oct. 20

▪  “Only the Brave” – Based on the true story of the 2013 Yarnell fire in Arizona and the Granite Mountain Hotshots, a crew of elite firefighters who risked everything to protect a town from raging wildfires. Josh Brolin, Miles Teller and Taylor Kitsch star.

Also opening Friday

▪  “Geostorm” – This could be a disaster pic in more ways than one – it wasn’t screened early for critics, guaranteeing molten reviews. It takes place after world leaders have come together and placed satellites to control the global climate. But naturally (or un-naturally maybe?), things go wrong and storms wreak havoc on the planet. Wait, this sounds a little familiar lately.

▪  “The Snowman” – Michael Fassbender stars in this mystery as a detective investigating an elusive sociopath known as “The Snowman Killer.”

▪  “Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween” – This comedy sequel is another outing for feisty grandma Madea, who investigates a haunted campground.

▪  “Same Kind of Different as Me” – This faith-based drama follows an international art dealer who must befriend a dangerous homeless man in order to save his struggling marriage. Based on the book.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Serial killer family tale "Bender" filmmakers at the Tallgrass Film Festival

    The film is set and was made in Kansas. (Rod Pocowatchit / The Wichita Eagle / Oct. 15, 2016)

Serial killer family tale "Bender" filmmakers at the Tallgrass Film Festival

Serial killer family tale 4:52

Serial killer family tale "Bender" filmmakers at the Tallgrass Film Festival
Filmmakers at the Tallgrass Film Festival, take three 5:07

Filmmakers at the Tallgrass Film Festival, take three
Filmmakers at the Tallgrass Film Festival, take two 4:38

Filmmakers at the Tallgrass Film Festival, take two

View More Video