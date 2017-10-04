Screen Scene for week of Oct. 6: HorrorFest continues with Stephen King double feature (+trailers)

Special screenings
▪ HorrorFest at Warren Old Town – The monthlong festival continues at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, with a Stephen King double feature of “The Dead Zone,” with Christopher Walken as a man who awakens from a coma with psychic abilities, and “Pet Sematary,” about a family that moves next to a cemetery that has special powers. Tickets are $10.
On Tuesday, Oct.10, the fest presents “The Monster Squad,” about a group of young monster fanatics who batle Dracula. It will be shown at 7 and 10 p.m. Tickets are $5.
▪ “The Thing” – The Orpheum presents this 35th anniversary screening of John Carpenter’s horror classic about researchers in Antarctica who comes across a deadly alien being. Showing at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Orpheum, 200 N. Broadway. Tickets are $5, $4 for students, seniors and military.
Best bets opening Friday, Oct. 6
▪ “Blade Runner 2048” – Ryan Gosling stars as a young blade runner who discovers a long-buried secret that leads him to track down former blade runner Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), who’s been missing for 30 years.
▪ “The Mountain Between Us” – Kate Winslet and Idris Elba stars as strangers who get stranded on a remote snow covered mountain after a plane crash, and must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements.
Also opening Friday
▪ “My Little Pony: The Movie” – Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy and Rarity embark on an epic journey to save Ponyville from a dark force. If you understood what that meant, then this movie is for you.
