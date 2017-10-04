Christopher Walken stars in “The Dead Zone.”
Christopher Walken stars in “The Dead Zone.” Courtesy photo
Christopher Walken stars in “The Dead Zone.” Courtesy photo

Movie Maniac

Screen Scene for week of Oct. 6: HorrorFest continues with Stephen King double feature (+trailers)

By Rod Pocowatchit

rpocowatchit@wichitaeagle.com

October 04, 2017 9:50 AM

Special screenings

▪  HorrorFest at Warren Old Town – The monthlong festival continues at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, with a Stephen King double feature of “The Dead Zone,” with Christopher Walken as a man who awakens from a coma with psychic abilities, and “Pet Sematary,” about a family that moves next to a cemetery that has special powers. Tickets are $10.

On Tuesday, Oct.10, the fest presents “The Monster Squad,” about a group of young monster fanatics who batle Dracula. It will be shown at 7 and 10 p.m. Tickets are $5.

▪  “The Thing” – The Orpheum presents this 35th anniversary screening of John Carpenter’s horror classic about researchers in Antarctica who comes across a deadly alien being. Showing at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Orpheum, 200 N. Broadway. Tickets are $5, $4 for students, seniors and military.

Best bets opening Friday, Oct. 6

▪  “Blade Runner 2048” – Ryan Gosling stars as a young blade runner who discovers a long-buried secret that leads him to track down former blade runner Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), who’s been missing for 30 years.

▪  “The Mountain Between Us” – Kate Winslet and Idris Elba stars as strangers who get stranded on a remote snow covered mountain after a plane crash, and must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements.

Also opening Friday

▪  “My Little Pony: The Movie” – Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy and Rarity embark on an epic journey to save Ponyville from a dark force. If you understood what that meant, then this movie is for you.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Serial killer family tale "Bender" filmmakers at the Tallgrass Film Festival

Serial killer family tale 4:52

Serial killer family tale "Bender" filmmakers at the Tallgrass Film Festival
Filmmakers at the Tallgrass Film Festival, take three 5:07

Filmmakers at the Tallgrass Film Festival, take three
Filmmakers at the Tallgrass Film Festival, take two 4:38

Filmmakers at the Tallgrass Film Festival, take two

View More Video