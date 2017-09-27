Screen Scene for week of Sept. 29: Cruise swaggers in ‘American Made’ (+trailers)

Best bets opening Friday
▪ “American Made” – Tom Cruise stars as a real-life pilot who is recruited by the CIA in the 1980s to do reconnaissance work in Central America, where he also becomes a drug smuggler. Hey, it’s good to be an overachiever.
▪ “Battle of the Sexes” – The story of the symbolic 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King (Emma Stone) and Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell) is said to boast spectacular performances and could be an awards-season favorite.
Also opening Friday
▪ “Flatliners” – How bad is this remake of the 1990 original that starred Julia Roberts, Kiefer Sutherland and Kevin Bacon as medical students who tempt death? Bad enough that the film was not screened early for critics, almost guaranteeing terrible reviews. Still, Ellen Page and Diego Luna lead a new cast of young docs.
▪ “Til Death Do Us Part” – A married couple’s relationship goes bad when the husband turns abusive. She runs and starts a new life until he tracks her down again.
Special event
▪ “Dinner with the Duke” – The next event in the Augusta Historic Theatre’s “Dinner and a Movie” series will feature a western-themed meal at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, followed be a screening of the classic film “El Dorado” starring John Wayne and Robert Mitchum at 7:30. Dinner will be served at McCollom Construction, 518 State Street in Augusta, across the street from the Augusta Historic Theatre. Tickets include dinner and film and are $20 for members of the Augusta Arts Council and $25 for non-members, available at www.augustahistorictheatre.com.
