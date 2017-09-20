Screen Scene for week of Sept. 22: ‘Smokey and the Bandit’ 40th anniversary at the Orpheum (+trailers)

Special screening
▪ “Smokey and the Bandit” – They’re East bound and down, loaded up and truckin,’ as KFDI and 104.5 The Fox present this celebration of the iconic film’s 40th anniversary. Burt Reynolds, Sally Field, Jackie Gleason and Jerry Reed star in this comedy about a cocky driver (Reynolds, who else?) who is hired to run a tractor trailer full of beer over county lines, with a pesky sheriff (Gleason, who else?) in hot pursuit. The film was a monster hit and inspired several other trucking films including two “Bandit” sequels. Showing at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at the Orpheum, 200 N. Broadway. Tickets are $8.
Best bet opening Friday, Sept. 22, in theaters
▪ “Brad’s Status” – A father (Ben Stiller) takes his son to tour colleges and meets up with an old friend who makes him feel inferior about his life choices.
Also opening Friday
▪ “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” – When their headquarters are destroyed, the British secret spies join an allied organization in America.
▪ “The Lego Ninjago Movie” – Teen Ninja Lego warriors try to save their island home.
▪ “Friend Request” – Think of this as “Final Destination” meets Facebook, as a college student accepts a social outcast’s online friend request then must fight a demonic presence. Unfriend! Unfriend!
