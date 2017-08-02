Screen Scene for week of Aug. 4: Jewish Summer Film Series presents foodie documentary (+trailers)

Special screenings
▪ “Deli Man” Heads up, foodies! The Mid-Kansas Jewish Federation Summer Film Series presents this documentary that takes a look at the history of delicatessens in America. Deli owners and connoisseurs describe their love affair with the business of corned beef, matzo balls, blintzes, pastrami, pickles and more. Showing at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Wichita Art Museum, 1400 W. Museum Blvd. Admission is free. For more information, go to www.wichitaartmuseum.org/events
▪ “Star Trek: First Contact” – The Orpheum’s Fantastic Summer film series continues with this outing starring the “New Generation” cast, as Capt. Picard (Patrick Stewart) and the Enterprise crew travel through a time warp to prevent Earth from being taken over in a past era. Showing at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 4, at the Orpheum, 200 N. Broadway. Tickets are $5, $4 students/seniors/military.
▪ “Detroit” – Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow’s searing look at a 1967 Detroit riot tragedy.
▪ “The Dark Tower” – Stephen King’s books finally get adapted for the big screen, about a Gunslinger (Idris Elba) who has been locked in an eternal battle with Walter O’Dim (Matthew McConaughey), also known as the Man in Black, to prevent him from toppling the Dark Tower, which holds the universe together.
▪ “Kidnap” – Halle Berry goes the “Taken” action route as a mother who will stop at nothing to recover her kidnapped son.
