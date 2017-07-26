Screen Scene for week of July 28: Charlize Theron kicks it up in ‘Atomic Blonde’ (+trailers)

Best bets opening Friday
“Atomic Blonde” – Charlize Theron stars as an MI6 agent ordered to Berlin during the Cold War to break up a savage spy ring. Word is there’s an uber-cool long-take action sequence in this that I can’t wait to see.
“An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power” – Former Vice President Al Gore follows up the Oscar-winning “An Inconvenient Truth” with this documentary that continues his fight for renewable energy.
“A Ghost Story” – A recently deceased white-sheeted ghost (Casey Affleck) returns to his suburban home to console his bereft wife (Rooney Mara), only to find that he is forced to watch passively as the life he knew slowly slips away.
Also opening Friday
“The Emoji Movie” – The overly cute little cartoonish thingies in your phone come to life in their own movie.
Special screening
“Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” – The Orpheum’s Fantastic Summer film series continues with the sequel to the first big-screen “Star Trek” outing as Capt. Kirk (William Shatner) and crew face down their mortal enemy, Khan (Ricardo Montalban). Showing at 7 p.m. Monday, July 31, at the Orpheum, 200 N. Broadway. Tickets are $5, $4 students/seniors/military.
