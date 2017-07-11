Woody Harrelson stars in “War for the Planet of the Apes.”
Movie Maniac

Screen Scene for week of July 14: Apes, mankind go to war

By Rod Pocowatchit

rpocowatchit@wichitaeagle.com

July 11, 2017 4:53 PM

New this week

▪ “War for the Planet of the Apes” – The third chapter in the reboot finds leader Caesar (Andy Serkis) and his apes forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless colonel (Woody Harrelson).

▪ “Wish Upon” – This horror tale follows a teenage girl who discovers a box that carries magic powers and a deadly price for using them.

Special screenings

▪ “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” – The Orpheum’s Fantastic Summer film series continues with the second film in the “Rings” trilogy, as Frodo and Sam edge closer to Mordor with the help of the shifty Gollum. Showing at 7 p.m. Monday at the Orpheum, 200 N. Broadway. Tickets are $5, $4 students/seniors/military.

▪ “High Noon” – The Orpheum’s classic film series presents the 65th anniversary screening of the 1952 Western starring Gary Cooper as a town marshal forced to face a gang of killers by himself. Showing at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Orpheum. Tickets are $5, $4 students/seniors/military.

Rod Pocowatchit: 316-268-6638, @rawd

