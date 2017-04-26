Screen Scene for week of April 28: Emma Watson, Tom Hanks star in ‘The Circle’ (+trailers)

New movies opening Friday
▪ “The Circle” – Emma Watson continues her hot streak, this time starring as an ambitious young employee working at a giant tech company who discovers she’s the subject of an experiment testing the boundaries of personal privacy. Tom Hanks stars as her boss. (And who wouldn’t want Tom Hanks for a boss?)
▪ “How to Be a Latin Lover” – A man who has made a career of seducing rich older women finds himself dumped after 15 years of marriage and must move in with his sister (Salma Hayek) while trying to romance a rich widow (Raquel Welch).
▪ “Sleight” – A young street magician (Jacob Latimore) is left to care for his little sister after their parents die and turns to illegal activities to keep a roof over their heads. When he gets in too deep, his sister is kidnapped and he must use his magic to save her.
Last chance
These first-run films are ending soon:
▪ “Free Fire” – In 1978 Boston, a meeting in a deserted warehouse between two gangs turns deadly.
▪ “Kong: Skull Island” – A team of scientists discover the great ape on an uncharted island in the Pacific.
