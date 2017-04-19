Film events coming up include ‘Knightriders,’ acclaimed documentary

The Palace Theatre, Great Plains Renaissance Festival and Wichita Big Screen are teaming up to present a special free screening of George A. Romero’s 1981 classic action film “Knightriders.”
The film follows Billy (Ed Harris), the undisputed leader of a roving band of hardened bikers who support themselves by jousting at medieval-themed fairs and selling their intricately designed wares. As their fearsome reputation spreads and their popularity grows, commercial pressures begin tearing the tightly knit group apart. Despite Billy’s attempts to hold everything together, his star performer (Gary Lahti) entertains outside offers, while his archrival (special effects makeup great Tom Savini) prepares for a final battle.
Romero is best known for his zombie films (“Night of the Living Dead,” “Dawn of the Dead”), so this was a change of pace for him at the time.
“Knightriders” will be shown at 9 p.m. Monday at the Palace, 535 S. Ridge Road Circle. Free passes are available at the Burrow, 180 S. Rock Road, and can be obtained by telling an employee “I’m fighting the dragon.” Seriously. But if you’re too shy to say that, I’m pretty sure they’ll give you one anyway. Limit three passes per person.
Passes also will be available at this weekend’s Great Plains Renaissance Festival, to be held at Sedgwick County Park. Ask for Richard Cathey, Randall Aviks or Little Beard. Passes also will be available at the Palace on Monday night.
▪ Exploring race – The Orpheum Theatre is partnering with Tallgrass Film Association and TKAAM to present the Oscar-nominated documentary “I Am Not Your Negro” at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Orpheum, 200 N. Broadway. Tickets are $10.
Narrated by Samuel L. Jackson and directed by Raoul Peck, the film is based on James Baldwin’s unfinished manuscript “Remember This House” and explores the history of racism in the United States through Baldwin’s reminiscences of civil rights leaders Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr.
The film has won a slew of awards and was an Academy Award nominee for best feature documentary.
▪ Elemental “Element” – Warren Oldtown is celebrating the 20th anniversary of “The Fifth Element” with special screenings at 7 and 10 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday at the theater at 353 N. Mead. Tickets are $5, and the film is rated PG-13.
It stars Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman and Milla Jovovich and is directed by Luc Besson, who reportedly starting writing the film’s script when he was only 16 (he was 38 when it opened in theaters).
“The Fifth Element” is set in the 23rd century, when a New York City cabbie (Willis) joins forces with a young woman (Jovovich) to recover four mystical stones that are needed to defend Earth against an impending attack.
Rod Pocowatchit: 316-268-6638, @rawd
