Screen Scene for week of April 21: Wichita State University-made film ‘Dramedy’ premieres

Special screenings
▪ “Dramedy” – The Wichita State University School of Performing Arts/Theatre presents the premiere of the original film it produced, written and directed by WSU theater program director Bret Jones. The film was shot in January and February, starring students from WSU’s School of Performing Arts: Jessica Curtiss, Alexis Shetley, Madi White, Kristen Bock and Naaman Williams. It follows an aimless girl who takes a road trip with friends to deliver her grandmother’s car cross-country and finds a missing relative on the way.
The film will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Welsbacher Theatre at the Hughes Metroplex on the WSU campus. Tickets are $15 for the public; $12 for military, seniors, WSU faculty and staff; and $10 for students. WSU students are free with student ID. For tickets, call 316-978-3233 or go to www.wichita.edu/fineartsboxoffice.
New in theaters
▪ “Born in China” – Disney’s latest nature doc follows a panda and a snow leopard trying to raise their cubs.
▪ “Free Fire” – A meeting in a deserted warehouse between two gangs in 1978 Boston turns into a shootout and a game of survival.
▪ “Gifted” – Chris Evans stars as a single man raising his child prodigy niece who is drawn into a custody battle.
▪ “The Promise” – An Armenian woman is torn between an Armenian medical student (Oscar Isaac) and an American journalist (Christian Bale) in Turkey during World War I.
▪ “Unforgettable” – A jealous woman (Katherine Heigl) sets out to destroy the engagement of her ex-husband (Geoff Stults) and his new fiancee (Rosario Dawson).
