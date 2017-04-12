‘Star Wars’ charity campaign offers ‘Last Jedi’ premiere trip and role in Han Solo movie

Want to have a role in the upcoming stand-alone Han Solo movie? Now’s your chance!
Online charity platform Omaze, Disney and Lucasfilm have teamed up for another “Star Wars: Force for Change” charity event that promises “Star Wars” fans some pretty nifty prizes.
“Star Wars” stars Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley announced the contest earlier this week in a video shown on “Good Morning America.”
“To celebrate the 40th anniversary of ‘Star Wars,’ we’re offering fans the chance to win not one, but three once-in-a-lifetime ‘Star Wars’ fan experiences,” Ridley said.
The prize packages are divided into three “past, present and future experiences.”
The “past experience” will award a winner and guest an all-expenses-paid trip to Skywalker Ranch in California, where they will spend the night. They will also be treated to a private screening of “Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope” and given a tour of the “Star Wars” archives.
The “present experience” prize is a trip for two to attend the world premiere of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” in December, complete with a walk on the red carpet and after-party.
The “future experience” prize is a visit to the set of the Han Solo movie to meet directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, and have a chance to appear in the film.
Additionally, one winner will get to do all three experiences. (Me. This will be me.)
The contest gives you a certain number of entries based on donation levels. For instance, if you donate $10, you get 100 entries to win. There are also other perks for different levels of donations, such as iron-on patches or postcard sets at the $50 level, or a choice of four T-shirt designs at the $100 level.
This year’s campaign will benefit UNICEF and Starlight Children’s Foundation. This is the third “Star Wars” charity event. The first two were linked to “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in 2014 and 2015 and raised a total of $4.26 million for UNICEF Innovation Labs.
“Our goal at Omaze is that we believe that any audience has an opportunity to create impact,” Omaze co-founder Ryan Cummins told Heat Vision. “To be able to partner with a property like ‘Star Wars,’ there’s no bigger audience.”
The contest ends May 11. For more information and to enter, go to www.omaze.com/experiences/Star-Wars-40th.
Omaze has several other charity campaigns running, such as:
▪ Meet Charlie Hunnam for drinks in London – Prize winner and guest will get an all-expenses-paid trip to the world premiere of “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword,” where they will, indeed, grab a pint with star Hunnam before the film. Supports Julia’s House children’s hospices, After-School All Stars and the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation.
▪ Grab lunch in NYC with George Takei – Winner and guest are flown to New York City and put up in a four-star hotel and will meet the iconic actor who’s best known for playing Sulu on the original “Star Trek” TV series. Supports United We Dream.
▪ Have Arnold Schwarzenegger be your life coach – Winner and guest will be flown to Los Angeles and put up in a four-star hotel and will join Arnie for lunch at his favorite restaurant and for a helicopter ride. Supports After-School All Stars.
▪ Join the cast of “Love, Actually” for a day in London – Winner and guest will be flown to London and greeted by star Andrew Lincoln at the airport, then go on a “Love, Actually” tour with director Richard Curtis, have tea with star Keira Knightley and stay in a four-star hotel. Supports Red Nose Day.
Rod Pocowatchit: 316-268-6638, @rawd
Comments