Screen Scene for week of April 14: ‘Furious’ franchise is unstoppable (+trailers)

Best bet this week
▪ “T2: Trainspotting” – It’s been 20 years since we were introduced to Renton, Sick Boy, Spud and Begbie in the revolutionary “Trainspotting.” Now, they all return (as well as the actors playing them) as Renton returns to Scotland after years abroad to reconnect with his friends.
Also new this week
▪ “The Fate of the Furious” – The eighth film in the gargantuan franchise has Dom (Vin Diesel) hooking up with Charlize Theron and betraying his beloved crew. The “Furious” phenomenon is incredible, as the franchise gets more popular with each installment. So you can bet that things will work out in the end.
Special screening
▪ “The Princess Bride” – The Orpheum’s Classic Film Series presents the 30th anniversary screening of one of the most quotable movies of all time, about a beautiful young woman and her one true love. Inconceivable! Showing at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway. Tickets are $5, $4 for students, seniors and military.
Last chance
This first-run film is ending soon:
▪ “Logan” – Hugh Jackman takes his last stand as Wolverine.
Rod Pocowatchit: 316-268-6638, @rawd
