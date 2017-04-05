Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Movie remakes headed our way

The remake of “Going in Style” opens this week starring Morgan Freeman, Alan Arkin and Michael Caine as retired friends who decide to knock off a bank when their pensions are taken away.
I’m a fan of the 1979 original, which starred George Burns, Art Carney and acting great Lee Strasberg. It was funny, topical and poignant. Hopefully the remake is as well, because it certainly has a terrific cast.
But, really, was a remake necessary? I mean, what will a modern update really add, besides dollars in movie execs’ pockets?
Alas, remakes are nothing new, and there are a slew of them on the way. Here’s a look at some in the works.
▪ “Overboard” – The charming 1987 comedy starring Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell is being reworked with its roles reversed (a trend we’ll be seeing a lot). The story will focus on a spoiled playboy from one of Mexico’s wealthiest families, played by Eugenio Derbez, who falls overboard off his yacht and gets amnesia. He’s then convinced by a single, working-class mom (Anna Faris) that he’s her husband. (Now in production)
▪ “Splash” – Speaking of role reversal, the 1984 comedy starring Tom Hanks and Daryl Hannah as a mermaid is being reworked with Channing Tatum as a male mermaid (a merman?) who comes to land and falls in love with Jillian Bell (“22 Jump Street”). (In development)
▪ “An American Werewolf in London” – Another role reversal, as the 1981 John Landis-directed horror-comedy classic gets reworked for a female lead, who gets bitten by a werewolf while traveling in the United Kingdom with her boyfriend. The reboot is being directed by Landis’ son Max (who is also reworking his father’s script). (In production)
▪ “WarGames” – The 1983 classic starred Matthew Broderick as a young computer whiz who unwittingly starts World War III by hacking into a government supercomputer to play video games. Not much is known about the remake at this point, except that it’s been in development for a couple of years now. (In development)
▪ “Death Wish” – Charles Bronson starred in the 1974 original as a mild-mannered father who seeks vengeance after his family is killed. The reboot is being directed by Eli Roth (“Hostel”) and stars Bruce Willis in the Bronson role. (In post-production)
▪ “It” – The freakishly scary Stephen King novel is being adapted again, about seven Maine children who deal with life problems, bullies and a monster that takes the shape of a clown called Pennywise. The new trailer is absolutely terrifying. (In theaters Sept. 8)
▪ “Scarface” – Yes, the hyperviolent tale that said hello to Al Pacino’s little friend is indeed getting a remake, with Diego Luna set to star. But most surprising about the project? Ethan and Joel Coen (“No Country for Old Men,” “Fargo”) have written the script. (In pre-production)
▪ “The Crow” – Jason Mamoa will take over the role originally played by Brandon Lee (his last film) as a poetic guitarist who is brought back to life by a crow a year after he and his fiancee are murdered. (In production)
▪ “Dirty Dancing” – The 1987 original that gave Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze the time of their lives is being reworked as a TV movie starring Abigail Breslin as Baby and Colt Prattes as Johnny Castle. (To air on ABC on May 24)
▪ “A Star Is Born” – Bradley Cooper co-writes, directs and stars as an aging actor who helps a young singer/actress (Lady Gaga) find fame, even as alcoholism sends his own career into a downward spiral. (In pre-production)
