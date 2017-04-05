Movie Maniac

April 5, 2017 3:22 PM

Screen Scene for week of April 7: ‘Going in Style’ is coming this way (+trailers)

By Rod Pocowatchit

Best bet this week

▪ “Going in Style” – This remake of the 1979 comedy has Oscar winners Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin as lifelong pals who decide to organize a bank robbery.

Also new this week

▪ “The Case for Christ” – Based on the true story of an atheist journalist who wants to disprove his wife’s Christian faith but ignites his own faith instead.

▪ “Smurfs: Lost Village” – A mysterious map sets Smurfette and her friends Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty on a race through the Forbidden Forest. I swear I did not just make that up.

▪ “Your Name” – This Japanese anime is here for one week only and follows a high school girl in rural Japan and a high school boy in Tokyo who swap bodies.

Last chance

These first-run films are ending soon:

▪ “Chips” – Update of the late ’70s TV show about California highway patrol motorcycle officers.

▪ “Logan” – Hugh Jackman takes his last stand as Wolverine.

▪ “The Shack” – A man overcome with grief is summoned to a mysterious shack in the woods.

