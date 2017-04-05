Screen Scene for week of April 7: ‘Going in Style’ is coming this way (+trailers)

Best bet this week
▪ “Going in Style” – This remake of the 1979 comedy has Oscar winners Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin as lifelong pals who decide to organize a bank robbery.
Also new this week
▪ “The Case for Christ” – Based on the true story of an atheist journalist who wants to disprove his wife’s Christian faith but ignites his own faith instead.
▪ “Smurfs: Lost Village” – A mysterious map sets Smurfette and her friends Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty on a race through the Forbidden Forest. I swear I did not just make that up.
▪ “Your Name” – This Japanese anime is here for one week only and follows a high school girl in rural Japan and a high school boy in Tokyo who swap bodies.
Last chance
These first-run films are ending soon:
▪ “Chips” – Update of the late ’70s TV show about California highway patrol motorcycle officers.
▪ “Logan” – Hugh Jackman takes his last stand as Wolverine.
▪ “The Shack” – A man overcome with grief is summoned to a mysterious shack in the woods.
Comments