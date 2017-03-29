Tallgrass fundraiser, filmmaking lab coming up

Several Tallgrass Film Association things are happening in April.
First, the association’s annual Shaken Not Stirred fundraiser takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Abode Venue, 1330 E. Douglas. Tickets are $65 and can be purchased at the door or online at www.tallgrassfilmfest.com.
This year’s theme is “The Martini Shot,” and the event will be hosted by Tallgrass Film Festival alumni filmmaker Blayne Weaver, whose films “Favor” and “Cut to the Chase” screened at the festival in past years.
“The Martini Shot” is Hollywood lingo for the last shot of the day on a film set. Fundraiser guests will create a “Martini Shot” movie set for the TFA Emerging Programmer Apprentices group film project.
This summer, those apprentices will write, produce, direct and edit a short movie, which will be filmed on the movie set created during the Shaken Not Stirred event.
The resulting short film will premiere at the 15th annual Tallgrass Film Festival in October.
During the Shaken Not Stirred event, guests can sample craft martinis created by bartenders from the Anchor, Monarch, Mort’s and Public at the Brickyard. There also will be New Belgium beer and wine from Wheat State Wine Co, as well as snacks.
DJ Carbon will provide music. There also will be a cigar bar sponsored by the Humidor East.
Filmmaker lab – On Thursday, Tallgrass Filmmaker’s Lab will present “A Day on Set” with filmmaker Blayne Weaver from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Abode Venue. Admission is $10 and space is limited. Enroll by going to www.tallgrassfilmfest.com.
Weaver will discuss the realities of shooting an independent film and give insight on what happens on a film set. Using the set that was created at the Shaken Not Stirred event, Weaver will discuss script, casting and crew necessities and prepare a scene for filming.
Apprentice program – Tallgrass is offering its fifth year of the Emerging Programmer Apprenticeship program, offering Wichita-area students a chance to learn about the cinematic arts.
The EPA program provides students with a comprehensive look at filmmaking and gives them the opportunity to connect with industry professionals from all facets of the industry.
The program accepts Wichita-area middle or high school students ages 12-18. Being an EPA requires a substantial time commitment (approximately 100 hours total over about six months, according to the Tallgrass website). There is no cost to participate.
The deadline to apply is April 15. For more information and an application, go to www.tallgrassfilm.org.
