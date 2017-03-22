Screen Scene for week of March 24: Alien ‘Life’ and Power Rangers

Best bets this week
▪ “Life” – An international space crew discovers life on Mars. Have none of these astronauts seen “Alien?” Among them are Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds.
▪ “The Last Word” – A cranky, once successful businesswoman (Shirley MacLaine) pays off the local paper to have her obituary written in advance under her watchful eye.
Also new this week
▪ “Chips” – Dax Shepard wrote, directed and stars with Michael Pena in this raunchy reboot of the 1970s TV series about California highway patrol officers on motorcycles.
▪ “Power Rangers” – The teen superheroes from 1990s TV get a reboot.
▪ “Wilson” – Woody Harrelson stars in this adaptation of the graphic novel about a lonely, neurotic and brutally honest man who reunites with his estranged wife (Laura Dern) and meets his teenage daughter for the first time.
Last chance
This is ending soon:
▪ “The LEGO Batman Movie” – The snarky brick version of the superhero learns to play well with others.
