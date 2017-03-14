Screen Scene for week of March 17: A beauty and a beast

New this week
“Beauty and the Beast” – Unless you live in a castle all to yourself, you know that Disney is remaking its beloved animated fable into a live-action version starring Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the beast. This is just the next in an assembly line of Disney’s updates of its animated classics, with everything from live-action versions of “Aladdin” to “The Lion King” on the way.
“The Belko Experiment” – This horror flick is being billed as “Office Space” meets “Battle Royale,” as 80 Americans are locked in a high-rise corporate office in Colombia and ordered by an unknown voice coming from an intercom system to participate in a deadly game of kill or be killed. I bet their company picnics are a laugh riot. Interesting tidbit: This was written and produced by James Gunn, the writer/director of “Guardians of the Galaxy” and the upcoming Vol. 2.
Last chance
These first-run films are ending soon:
“The Great Wall” – Matt Damon stars as a mercenary who gets embroiled in the defense of the Great Wall of China against a horde of monstrous creatures.
“Hidden Figures” – African-American women help propel NASA in the space race during the 1960s.
“La La Land” – Oscar-winning musical about an actress and musician falling in love in Los Angeles.
