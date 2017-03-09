Spring movie preview: Beauties and beasts

Well, we made it through a winter that didn’t feel a whole lot like winter. Perhaps spring will feel more familiar.
Speaking of familiar, you’ll recognize many titles in the upcoming spring slate of movies, with sequels, reboots and new takes on old favorites coming to tide us over until the summer blockbusters arrive.
Here are some highlights of what’s in store. (As always, release dates are subject to change.)
For the younger set
“Beauty and the Beast” – Disney is eventually just going to do a live-action version of its entire stock of animated classics (I can’t wait for the live-action “Wall-E” – as if). Here, Emma Watson steps into the role of Belle, while Dan Stevens dons the Beast. (Opens March 17)
“Power Rangers” – Reboot of the franchise based on an American TV series that was based on a Japanese TV series, following a group of high-school kids with superpowers who are tasked with saving the world. But not before doing their homework, of course. (March 24)
“Smurfs: The Lost Village” – A mysterious map sets Smurfette and her friends Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty on a race through the Forbidden Forest. If you knew what any of that meant, you’re probably going to see this movie no matter what. (April 7)
Drama
“T2 Trainspotting” – Director Danny Boyle and stars Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller, Ewen Bremner and Robert Carlyle return 20 years after the first film to revisit our Scottish friends and catch up on their lives – for better or worse. I’m guessing mostly worse. (March 17)
“The Zookeeper’s Wife” – Owners of a zoo in 1939 Poland help save hundreds of people from Nazis. Jessica Chastain stars. (March 31)
“The Circle” – A young woman (Emma Watson) lands a job at a powerful tech company and discovers that privacy ethics are really just suggestions rather than rules. Tom Hanks stars as the company’s founder. (April 28)
Thriller/horror
“Life” – Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds are among an international space crew that discovers life on Mars. But this life may equal death. (March 24)
“Alien Covenant” – This prequel to “Prometheus,” which was a prequel to “Alien” (got all that?), has Ridley Scott returning to the franchise (he directed the original “Alien” in 1979) as the crew of a ship sent to colonize an Earth-like planet discovers some nasty, gooey aliens that have a penchant for inhabiting human bodies. (May 19)
“Annabelle 2” – This sequel to the prequel of “The Conjuring” (again, really?) has the possessed doll stalking nuns and orphans. Is nothing sacred (literally)? (May 19)
Comedies
“Chips” – Inspired by the 1970s TV series, pairing Dax Shepard (who also directs) with Michael Pena as California highway patrol motorcycle officers in Los Angeles. (March 24)
“Going in Style” – Remake of the 1979 original with Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin starring as three lifelong best friends who decide to rob the bank that stole their money. (April 7)
“Snatched” – Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn star as a daughter and mother who get kidnapped while on an exotic vacation abroad. If the stars’ chemistry is anything like it was on the Golden Globes, this could be a lot of fun (and it’s always a pleasure to have Hawn back on screen). (May 12)
“Baywatch” – This update of the TV show has Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron as lifeguards who like to solve crimes and don’t like wearing shirts. Yes, the show’s original stars David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson make appearances – because what else have they got to do? (May 26)
Action/adventure
“Ghost in the Shell” – Scarlett Johansson stars as a cyborg policewoman who tries to bring down a nefarious computer hacker. (March 31)
“The Fate of the Furious” – The eighth film in the wildly popular franchise has Dom (Vin Diesel) betraying his crew and making out with Charlize Theron. (April 14)
“The Lost City of Z” – An account of real-life British explorer Col. Percival Fawcett (Charlie Hunnam), who disappeared while searching for a mysterious city in the Amazon during the 1920s. (April 21)
“Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2” – Everyone returns for the second outing with our favorite space misfits, who try to unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage. (May 5)
“King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” – Director Guy Ritchie hopes to do what he did with “Sherlock Holmes” – lend his frenetic directing and visual flair to a classic story by updating it but keeping it in the same era. Charlie Hunnam (a very busy guy, apparently) stars as Arthur, who has a way with swords. (May 12)
Rod Pocowatchit: 316-268-6638, @rawd
