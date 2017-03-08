Movie Maniac

March 8, 2017 2:20 PM

Screen Scene for week of March 10: A familiar ape returns (+trailer)

By Rod Pocowatchit

New this week

“Kong: Skull Island” – Not be confused with “Kong: We’ve Seen This Before,” as we get yet another big-screen treatment of the giant ape that likes to throw temper tantrums. This time around, we also get weird dinosaur-looking thingies that live below ground. Where does this Kong live? Jurassic Park?

Special screening

“Cool Hand Luke” – The Orpheum’s Classic Film Series presents this 50th anniversary screening of the 1967 prison drama starring Paul Newman and George Kennedy (in his Oscar-winning role). Newman plays the titular Luke, a prisoner in a Florida prison camp who has a failure to communicate. Showing at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway. Tickets are $5, $4 students, seniors and military.

Last chance

These first-run films are ending soon:

“Lion” – Adopted Austrailian man seeks to find his Indian birth family.

“A United Kingdom” – Prince Seretse Khama of Botswana causes an international stir when he marries a white woman in the late 1940s.

