Screen Scene for week of March 10: A familiar ape returns (+trailer)

“Kong: Skull Island” – Not be confused with “Kong: We’ve Seen This Before,” as we get yet another big-screen treatment of the giant ape that likes to throw temper tantrums. This time around, we also get weird dinosaur-looking thingies that live below ground. Where does this Kong live? Jurassic Park?
“Cool Hand Luke” – The Orpheum’s Classic Film Series presents this 50th anniversary screening of the 1967 prison drama starring Paul Newman and George Kennedy (in his Oscar-winning role). Newman plays the titular Luke, a prisoner in a Florida prison camp who has a failure to communicate. Showing at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway. Tickets are $5, $4 students, seniors and military.
“Lion” – Adopted Austrailian man seeks to find his Indian birth family.
“A United Kingdom” – Prince Seretse Khama of Botswana causes an international stir when he marries a white woman in the late 1940s.
