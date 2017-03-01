Screen Scene for week of March 3: Starlite Drive-in reopens for the season

1:36 Hesston told its poorest families they had to move Pause

10:35 Shockers' Gregg Marshall talks Arch Madness in St. Louis

1:57 Preview of 'The Keeper,' episode 5 of Wichita 'Lockup'

1:57 New Scholfield Honda dealership opens

1:03 2016 Wichita River Festival highlights

0:20 Watch three water snakes synchronize their slithering

1:48 How to make bacon roses for your Valentine

0:43 Curbside ashes

0:24 Mama cheetah grooms cubs