Screen Scene for week of March 3: Starlite Drive-in reopens for the season

Drive-in reopens for season
The Starlite Drive-in at 3900 S. Hydraulic is reopening this weekend. For now, it will be open only on Friday and Saturday nights. Admission is $6 for adults, $3 for ages 11-5 and free for ages 4 and under.
Showing on screen 1: “Logan,” “Split” and “Why Him?” Program starts at 7:45 p.m.
Screen 2: “The Lego Batman Movie,” “Sing” and “A Dog’s Purpose.” Program starts at 7:45 p.m.
For more information, go to starlitefun.com.
Best bets opening Friday, March 3
“Logan” – Hugh Jackman dons the metal blades one last time as Wolverine/Logan in this X-Men spin-off that’s set in the future, where a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X (Patrick Stewart) in a hideout on the Mexican border. But then a mysterious girl shows up with the same abilities as Logan. Note that this is rated R and not for the kiddies – word is that it’s ultra violent.
“A United Kingdom” – Indie alert! David Oyelowo stars as Prince Seretse Khama of Botswana, who causes an international stir when he marries a white woman from London in the late 1940s.
Also new this week
“Before I Fall” – A teen lives the day of her death over and over, and sees it as a chance to make herself a better person.
“The Shack” – A grieving man receives a mysterious invitation to meet with God at a place called the Shack.
“Table 19” – A former maid of honor (Anna Kendrick) who was dumped by the best man decides to attend the wedding anyway only to find herself seated at the worst table possible.
Last chance
These first-run films are ending soon:
“Collide” – An American backpacker abroad gets involved with a ring of drug smugglers.
“Rock Dog” – Animated comedy about a pooch that seeks music stardom.
Rod Pocowatchit: 316-268-6638, @rawd
