Screen Scene for week of Feb. 24: Last chance to catch Oscar shorts

Special event
31st annual Academy Award Shorts Film Festival – This is your last chance to catch all the short films nominated for an Academy Award in the documentary, live action and animated categories in one sitting, hosted by the Wichita Public Library. The program starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at Warren Theatres west, and admission is free. Keep in mind that most films are unrated and may not be suitable for all audiences. For more information, go to www.wichitalibrary.org/academyawards.
New this week
“Collide” – An American backpacker (Nicholas Hoult) gets involved with dangerous European drug smugglers.
“Get Out” – A young black man’s visit to his white girlfriend’s home in the country takes a scary turn.
“Rock Dog” – Family-friendly animation about a Tibetan mastiff who seeks music stardom after a radio falls from the sky.
Last chance
These first-run films are ending soon:
“Sing” – A koala bear theater owner stages a music competition.
“Rings” – Reboot of the horror franchise.
Rod Pocowatchit: 316-268-6638, @rawd
Comments