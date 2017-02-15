Screen Scene for week of Feb. 17: Creepy ‘A Cure for Wellness’

Best bet opening Friday, Feb. 17
“A Cure for Wellness” – The trailers look awesomely creepy for this horror tale about a young business executive (Dane DeHann) who is sent to retrieve his company’s CEO from a luxurious Swiss spa, but soon realizes the horrific truth beneath its ritzy surface.
Also new this week
“The Great Wall” – Matt Damon stars in this “re-imagining” of history if the famed structure were built to keep out invaders of a different kind – vicious monster thingies.
“Fist Fight” – Ice Cube and Charlie Day star in this comedy as teachers who get ready to rumble.
“Everybody Loves Somebody” – This mostly Spanish-language (with English subtitles) romantic comedy follows a successful single career woman who asks her co-worker to pose as her boyfriend for a family wedding back home in Mexico. Naturally, things get complicated.
Last chance
These first-run films are ending soon:
“Jackie” – An account of the days after the JFK assassination.
“Fences” – A man must come to grips with what life has dealt him.
