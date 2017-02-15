Movie Maniac

February 15, 2017 3:58 PM

Screen Scene for week of Feb. 17: Creepy ‘A Cure for Wellness’

By Rod Pocowatchit

Best bet opening Friday, Feb. 17

“A Cure for Wellness” – The trailers look awesomely creepy for this horror tale about a young business executive (Dane DeHann) who is sent to retrieve his company’s CEO from a luxurious Swiss spa, but soon realizes the horrific truth beneath its ritzy surface.

Also new this week

“The Great Wall” – Matt Damon stars in this “re-imagining” of history if the famed structure were built to keep out invaders of a different kind – vicious monster thingies.

“Fist Fight” – Ice Cube and Charlie Day star in this comedy as teachers who get ready to rumble.

“Everybody Loves Somebody” – This mostly Spanish-language (with English subtitles) romantic comedy follows a successful single career woman who asks her co-worker to pose as her boyfriend for a family wedding back home in Mexico. Naturally, things get complicated.

Last chance

These first-run films are ending soon:

“Jackie” – An account of the days after the JFK assassination.

“Fences” – A man must come to grips with what life has dealt him.

