Calling aspiring filmmakers: a guide to some film contests

Been wanting to get into filmmaking but need some inspiration?
There are lots of challenging opportunities for aspiring filmmakers to get their work seen on a national level. Here’s a look at several film contests currently going on. Websites give details and submission requirements. The ones listed here have no submission fees.
▪ The Moet Moment Film Festival – This contest sponsored by champagne maker Moet & Chandon was created in 2015 to celebrate its 25th anniversary as the official champagne of the Golden Globe Awards. The contest encourages artists to create a 30- to 60-second film that captures the “unique expression of your moment.” Four winners will be selected, and the grand prize is a $25,000 film grant. Entrants must be 21. Deadline is March 1. Judges include actresses Bryce Dallas Howard and Gina Rodriguez. www.moetfilmfest.com
<bullet>Hawaii Film Challenge – Sponsored by Hawaii Film and Arts International is this international screenwriting contest for short films that will be around 10-12 minutes in duration. Scripts can be any genre, but they must be “honest, real, innovative, thoughtful and well-written.” The group will select three award winners whose creative team will each receive airfare and lodging, as well as casting, production staff and equipment support for a 10-day shoot in Hawaii, culminating with a gala screening. Entrants must be 21. Early-bird submission deadline is March 15. www.hawaiifilmchallenge.com
▪ Art With Impact Film Challenge – This contest has a monthly winner with a $1,000 prize and is an open call to submit films up to five minutes in duration, using mental health as the point of interest. Art With Impact says it will consider all genres and types of short films, including submissions utilizing original footage, shared footage, photo stills, music, essays, screenplays, original artwork and more. There doesn’t seem to be an age restriction. The current contest deadline is Feb. 28. www.artwithimpact.org
▪ Trend Micro What’s Your Story? Contest – Films that are 30 seconds to two minutes in duration can be submitted either by an individual at least 13 years old or as a group project by a school, kindergarten through grade 12. Films must explore the theme “If you could change the internet, what would you change?” Three prizes are awarded each to an individual or school, with the grand prize being $10,000. Deadline is April 11. whatsyourstory.trendmicro.com
▪ Operation Prevention Video Challenge – This contest encourages students to make a a 30- to 60-second original public service announcement educating their peers about the dangers of prescription opioid misuse. Grand prize is $10,000, second is $5,000 and third is $1,000. Deadline is March 28. www.operationprevention.com
▪ Digital Box Office Film Festival – Digital Box Office is a new online platform that caters to filmmakers, offering festival and filmmaking support and resources. Its contest seems pretty wide open, and full-length and short films may be submitted, though entrants must be 18. Entrants first fill out a form on the website that is basically a film “pitch,” which is reviewed. If selected to enter, filmmakers are then given more information. Grand prize is $10,000. I couldn’t find any deadline info. http://submit.dbo.co
▪ 19th AAWIC Webisodes Film Festival Challenge – This contest seeks short “webisode” submissions that are 45 minutes or less in duration that are directed, produced or written by women who are of African, Latina, Asian or American Indian descent. First-place jury award is $500 and a 12-month distribution deal with kweliTV. First-place audience award is a $100 site credit. Deadline is March 14. www.theaudienceawards.com
▪ CrossFit “What Is CrossFit?” video contest – Filmmakers will create and submit works that are no longer than three minutes in duration that explore “What is CrossFit to you?” Entrants must be at least 13, and any genre is allowed. Grand prize is $10,000. Deadline is March 2. contest.crossfit.com
Rod Pocowatchit: 316-268-6638, @rawd
Comments