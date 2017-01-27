Where to see Oscar-nominated films

To help you make choices in The Eagle’s annual Oscar contest, here is a guide to where you can see the films nominated in major categories. The Oscars will be held Feb. 26 in Hollywood. Good luck!
“Arrival” – Government recruits a linguist to communicate with aliens. Eight nominations: best picture, directing (Denis Villeneuve), cinematography, film editing, production design, sound editing, sound mixing, adapted screenplay. Now showing at Warren West; will be available on Amazon Video and iTunes on Tuesday, DVD/Blu-ray on Feb. 14.
“Captain Fantastic” – Bohemian father must take his kids back into civilization when their mother dies. One nomination: best actor (Viggo Mortensen). Available on digital, DVD, Blu-ray.
“Elle” – French woman goes in search of the man who raped her. One nomination: best actress (Isabelle Huppert). Available on DVD/Blu-ray on Monday, Amazon Video and iTunes on Feb. 28.
“Fences” – A father struggles with what life has dealt him. Four nominations: best picture, actor (Denzel Washington), supporting actress (Viola Davis), adapted screenplay. Now showing at Warren East and Warren 21 at Warren East.
“Florence Foster Jenkins” – A socialite longs to be an opera singer despite being tone deaf. Two nominations: best actress (Meryl Streep), costume design. Available on digital, DVD, Blu-ray.
“Hacksaw Ridge” – Fact-based tale of a conscientious observer who received the medal of honor. Six nominations: best picture, actor (Andrew Garfield), directing (Mel Gibson), film editing, sound editing, sound mixing. Now showing at Palace Theatre.
“Hell or High Water” – Brothers rob a series of banks in Texas. Three nominations: best picture, film editing, original screenplay. Available on digital, DVD, Blu-ray.
“Hidden Figures” – Portrait of African-American women who worked at NASA. Three nominations: best picture, supporting actress (Octavia Spencer), adapted screenplay. Now showing at Augusta Historic Theatre, Chisholm Trail 8 (Newton), Hutchinson Mall 8, Warren East, Warren 21 at Warren East, Warren Old Town, Warren West.
“Jackie” – Portrait of Jackie Kennedy following the days after her husband John F. Kennedy’s assassination. Three nominations: best actress, costume design, original score. Now showing at Warren East and Warren 21 at Warren East.
“La La Land” – Musical about aspiring Los Angeles artists who fall in love. Fourteen nominations: best picture, actor (Ryan Gosling), actress (Emma Stone), directing (Damien Chazelle), cinematography, costume design, film editing, original score, two original songs, production design, sound editing, sound mixing, original screenplay. Now showing at Chisholm Trail 8 (Newton), Hutchinson Mall 8, Warren East, Warren 21 at Warren East and Warren West.
“Lion” – Adopted young Indian man seeks to reunite with his estranged family. Six nominations: best picture, supporting actor (Dev Patel), supporting actress (Nicole Kidman), cinematography, original score, adapted screenplay. Now showing at Warren East and Warren 21 at Warren East.
“Loving” – An interracial couple is arrested in 1950s Virgina. One nomination: best actress (Ruth Negga). Available now on Amazon Video and iTunes; DVD/Blu-ray on Feb. 7.
“Manchester by the Sea” – Devastated man deals with tragic past to care for his nephew. Six nominations: best picture, actor (Casey Affleck), supporting actor (Lucas Hedges), supporting actress (Michelle Williams), directing (Kenneth Lonergan), original screenplay. Now showing at Warren West; available on Amazon Video and iTunes on Feb. 7; DVD/Blu-ray on Feb. 21.
“Moonlight” – African-American boy comes of age with a drug-addicted mother. Eight nominations: best picture, supporting actor (Mahershala Ali), supporting actress (Naomie Harris), directing (Barry Jenkins), cinematography, film editing, original score, adapted screenplay. Available on Amazon Video and iTunes on Feb.7; DVD/Blu-ray on Feb. 28.
“Nocturnal Animals” – Woman thinks ex-husband’s novel is a thinly veiled threat against her. One nomination: best supporting actor (Michael Shannon). Available on Amazon Video and iTunes on Feb. 7; DVD/Blu-ray on Feb. 21.
To see a complete list of nominees, go to http://bit.ly/2kywgZN.
Documentaries
It can be a little trickier to catch the nominees for best documentary feature, since many of them don’t get wide releases. Here’s where you can find them.
“Fire at Sea” – This Italian film was shot on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa and examines the European migrant crisis. Available on multiple platforms, including Amazon Video and iTunes. www.fireatsea.com
“I Am Not Your Negro” – Writer James Baldwin tells the story of race in modern America with his unfinished novel “Remember This House.” Now in limited theatrical release. www.iamnotyournegrofilm.com
“Life, Animated” – Animated Disney movies help a young autistic man develop reading, writing and communication skills. Available on digital and DVD.
“OJ: Made in America” – A look at the life of O.J. Simpson. Available on DVD/Blu-ray. You can also watch the entire film for free at www.espn.com/watch.
“13th” – A look at the prison system in America and how it reveals the nation’s history of racial inequality. Available for streaming on Netflix.
Oscar shorts
The Wichita Public Library will again host screenings of Academy Award-nominated short films in all categories on Feb. 18 at the Orpheum Theatre and Feb. 25 at Warren Theatre West. The library also will host other screenings of select categories at the Central Library and four of its branch libraries Feb. 19-23.
Enter The Eagle’s Oscar contest
Go to www.kansas.com/movies to enter your ballot online. Prizes include Warren Theatres gift certificates and more.
