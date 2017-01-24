Screen Scene for week of Jan. 27: Natalie Portman’s Oscar-nominated performance in ‘Jackie’

Best bets opening Friday
“Jackie” – A portrait of Jacqueline Kennedy (Natalie Portman, who just received a best actress Oscar nomination) in the days after the assassination of her husband, President John F. Kennedy.
Also new this week
“Gold” – Matthew McConaughey plays a prospector who teams with a geologist (Bryce Dallas Howard) to hunt for treasure in the untamed jungles of Indonesia. Sounds like a hot date.
“Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” – There they go, throwing that “final” word around again. Milla Jovovich returns to lead humanity’s last stand against the undead. We’ll see about that.
Last chance
These first-run films are ending soon:
“Live by Night” – Ben Affleck directs and stars in Prohibition-era gangster pic.
“Moana” – Polynesian teen sets sail to save her people.
“Silence” – Priests travel to Japan to propagate Catholicism.
“Underworld: Blood Wars” – Kate Beckinsale returns to get revenge on vampires.
Rod Pocowatchit: 316-268-6638, @rawd
