Movie Maniac

January 24, 2017 7:35 PM

Screen Scene for week of Jan. 27: Natalie Portman’s Oscar-nominated performance in ‘Jackie’

By Rod Pocowatchit

rpocowatchit@wichitaeagle.com

Best bets opening Friday

“Jackie” – A portrait of Jacqueline Kennedy (Natalie Portman, who just received a best actress Oscar nomination) in the days after the assassination of her husband, President John F. Kennedy.

Also new this week

“Gold” – Matthew McConaughey plays a prospector who teams with a geologist (Bryce Dallas Howard) to hunt for treasure in the untamed jungles of Indonesia. Sounds like a hot date.

“Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” – There they go, throwing that “final” word around again. Milla Jovovich returns to lead humanity’s last stand against the undead. We’ll see about that.

Last chance

These first-run films are ending soon:

“Live by Night” – Ben Affleck directs and stars in Prohibition-era gangster pic.

“Moana” – Polynesian teen sets sail to save her people.

“Silence” – Priests travel to Japan to propagate Catholicism.

“Underworld: Blood Wars” – Kate Beckinsale returns to get revenge on vampires.

Rod Pocowatchit: 316-268-6638, @rawd

Related content

Movie Maniac

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Serial killer family tale "Bender" filmmakers at the Tallgrass Film Festival

View more video

Entertainment Videos