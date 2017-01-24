Oscar nominations 2017: Surprises, snubs, facts

1:02 Mike Pompeo sworn in as CIA director Pause

0:44 Is that a guitar in your pants?

3:12 2017 Oscars nominees: Best film, actor, actress and other top categories

0:48 With Royals teammates looking on, Yordano Ventura laid to rest in Dominican Republic

2:02 Sneak peek of new Sprouts Farmers Market

3:12 2017 Oscars nominees: Best film, actor, actress, other top categories

1:48 What it's like approaching Pluto - NASA releases breathtaking video

1:41 Royals catcher Salvador Perez speaks at Yordano Ventura's funeral

1:14 Adams Elementary principal talks about playground arson