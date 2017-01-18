Oscar nomination predictions: ‘La La Land,’ ‘Moonlight,’ ‘Manchester’ will shine

It’s here: Oscar time! Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jason Reitman and Ken Watanabe will join Cheryl Boone Isaacs, president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, to reveal the 89th Academy Award nominations at 7:18 a.m. on Tuesday.
This year’s nominations will be announced via a global livestream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and “Good Morning America” instead of a live broadcast with media present.
Some races are clearer than others, as always, and trying to outguess the academy is pretty futile. But it’s fun to try. Here are my predictions for Oscar nominations in major categories.
Best picture
Up to 10 films can be nominated, with as few as five. I think these will make the cut.
“Arrival”
“Moonlight”
“Manchester by the Sea”
“La La Land”
“Hacksaw Ridge”
If more than five make it, it could also be:
“Hell or High Water”
“Hidden Figures”
“Lion”
“Silence”
And if up to 10:
“Fences”
Directing
These are locks:
“La La Land,” Damien Chazelle
“Manchester by the Sea,” Kenneth Lonergan
“Moonlight,” Barry Jenkins (which would make him only the fourth black director to be nominated)
These will also probably make the cut:
“Arrival,” Denis Villeneuve
“Silence,” Martin Scorsese
If Scorsese doesn’t make it:
“Hacksaw Ridge,” Mel Gibson
Lead actor
If it’s not these five, it will be a major upset:
Ben Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”
Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”
Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”
Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”
Denzel Washington, “Fences”
Lead actress
These four are pretty much locked:
Amy Adams, “Arrival”
Natalie Portman, “Jackie”
Emma Stone, “La La Land”
Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”
The last slot is a little tougher to call, but it could be:
Isabelle Huppert, “Elle” (in what would be her first nomination at age 63)
If it’s not her, it could be:
Emily Blunt, “The Girl on the Train”
Annette Bening, “20th Century Women”
Supporting actor
These two are locks:
Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”
Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”
The rest is a bit fuzzier and could go several different ways, but I think it will be:
Hugh Grant, “Florence Foster Jenkins”
Dev Patel, “Lion”
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, “Nocturnal Animals”
If Taylor-Johnson doesn’t make it:
Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”
Supporting actress
This is also pretty much a lock save for a big upset:
Viola Davis, “Fences”
Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”
Nicole Kidman, “Lion”
Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”
Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”
Original screenplay
“Captain Fantastic,” written by Matt Ross
“Hell or High Water,” written by Taylor Sheridan
“La La Land,” written by Damien Chazelle
“The Lobster,” written by Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthymis Filippou
“Manchester by the Sea,” written by Kenneth Lonergan
Adapted screenplay
“Arrival,” written by Eric Heisserer
“Fences,” written by August Wilson
“Hidden Figures,” written by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi
“Lion,” written by Luke Davies
“Moonlight,” written by Barry Jenkins
The Oscars will be presented on Feb. 26.
Rod Pocowatchit: 316-268-6638, @rawd
Comments