Screen Scene for week of Jan. 20: M. Night Shyamalan returns with ‘Split’

Best bets opening Friday, Jan. 20
“Split” – It’s always tough with writer/director M. Night Shyamalan, who seems destined to never again repeat the commercial or critical success of “The Sixth Sense,” and seemed to hit an all-time low with the Will Smith disaster “After Earth,” but seemed to be on the rebound with his last outing, “The Visit.” So there’s a lot riding on “The Split,” and early word is that it’s another step forward. It’s certainly a juicy role for James McAvoy, who stars as a man with 24 different personalities, one of which kidnaps two girls.
“The Founder” – Michael Keaton stars in this biopic about McDonald’s founder Ray Kroc.
Also new this week
“The Resurrection of Gavin Stone” – This faith-based drama follows a washed-up former child star who is forced to do community service at a local church and pretends to be Christian to land the part of Jesus in their annual Passion Play. I think he may be missing the point.
“xXx: The Return of Xander Cage” – No, it’s not porn, it’s an action sequel with Vin Diesel returning as Xander Cage, who likes to flex his muscles, beat people up and jump off tall things.
Last chance
These first-run films are ending soon:
“Live By Night” – Ben Affleck stars in Prohibition-era gangster drama.
“Monster Trucks” – Lucas Till builds a monster truck that comes to life.
“Passengers” – Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt are interstellar commuters who accidentally wake too early in a 100-year journey.
“Underworld: Blood Wars” – Kate Beckinsale continues her fight as a vampire death dealer. Whatever that is.
