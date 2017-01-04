17 rising stars to watch in 2017

This could be it. This could be their year, actors on the cusp of stardom hoping to break through. Here’s a look at 17 rising stars to watch for in 2017.
Ray Fisher – He’s so new to the scene that he has only six acting credits on his IMDb page, but he landed a prime role as Cyborg in “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” and returns in a much bigger fashion in November’s “Justice League.”
Gal Gadot – She was the saving grace of “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” and will get her own stand-alone film in June’s “Wonder Woman.”
Tom Holland – This British actor broke into the mainstream in “Captain America: Civil War” as the new Spider-Man, and he’ll return to that role in his own stand-alone movie “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in July.
Ezra Miller – He’s been under the radar for years, with acclaimed turns in “We Need to Talk About Kevin” and “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” but he’ll get his big break as the Flash in November’s “Justice League.”
Angourie Rice – This 15-year-old Australian actress stole the show as Ryan Gosling’s daughter in “The Nice Guys” and will now star in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” as well as Sofia Coppola’s “The Beguiled” with Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell.
Ruby Rose – The “Orange Is the New Black” star has two major projects in 2017: the Vin Diesel action vehicle “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” and “John Wick: Chapter 2” opposite Keanu Reeves.
Patrick Schwarzenegger – Yes, he’s the Terminator’s son and had roles in “Grown Ups 2” and “Scout’s Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse,” but he is set to break out in July’s romantic drama “Midnight Sun.”
Naomi Scott – This British import first got her break on the Disney Channel before landing a prime role in “The Martian” and will next star as the Pink Ranger in the “Power Rangers” reboot.
Bill Skarsgard – The younger brother of Alexander and son of Stellan appeared in the Netflix series “Hemlock Grove” and will next take the lead in Alison Eastwood’s “Battlecreek,” then will play Pennywise in “It,” based on Stephen King’s novel.
Tessa Thompson – Hot off starring in HBO’s “Westworld” and roles in “Creed” and “War on Everyone,” she’ll next star as Thor’s love interest in “Thor: Ragnarok.” She also has the sci-fi drama “Annihilation” coming up opposite Natalie Portman.
Brenton Thwaites – Hailing from Australia, Thwaites has been near the edge of stardom for a while, starring in such indie fare as “The Giver” and “The Signal,” but should really break into the mainstream with his leading turn in “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” opposite Johnny Depp.
Kelly Marie Tran – This young comedian first made her name with internet shorts before heading to TV, but she’ll break out big in 2017 by starring in a little movie called “Star Wars: Episode VIII.”
Annabelle Wallis – This Brit first was introduced to American audiences in the Showtime series “The Tudors” opposite Jonathan Rhys Meyers. This year she has two very high-profile roles, starring in Guy Ritchie’s “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” and in “The Mummy” opposite Tom Cruise.
Katherine Waterston – Actor Sam Waterston’s daughter was the female lead in “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” and has several high-profile projects this year, including Ridley Scott’s “Alien: Covenant” and “The Current War” with Benedict Cumberbatch.
Fionn Whitehead – This British newcomer landed his first feature film acting credit in a big way: He’ll play the lead in Christopher Nolan’s World War II drama “Dunkirk.”
Josh Whitehouse – The star of the BBC series “Poldark” will star in a musical remake of “Valley Girl” opposite Jessica Rothe. Should be totally rad.
Zendaya – The singer and former Disney Channel star will play the object of Peter Parker’s affection in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”
