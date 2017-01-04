Movie Maniac

Screen Scene for week of Jan. 6: ‘Hidden Figures’ is best bet

By Rod Pocowatchit

New this week

“Hidden Figures” – A team of African-American women provide NASA with important mathematical data needed to launch the program’s first successful space missions.

Also new this week

“Underworld: Blood Wars” – Vampire death dealer Selene (Kate Beckinsale) continues her struggle against the Lycan clan and the vampire faction that betrayed her. If that made any sense to you at all, then you’ll enjoy this fifth installment in the usually critically panned franchise.

Last chance

These first-run films are ending soon:

“Collateral Beauty” – Friends try to help a seriously bummed-out Will Smith.

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” – Eddie Redmayne stars in this “Harry Potter” prequel (of sorts).

“Moana” – Spirited Polynesian teen goes on an adventure to save her people.

