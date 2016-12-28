Love, war and rebels: My top 10 movies of 2016

As usual, there are several awards contenders that haven’t opened in Wichita yet (such as Martin Scorsese’s “Silence” and “Hidden Figures”), and others that I just haven’t had a chance to see yet (such as “Lion” or “Loving”).
That being said, here are my top 10 films of 2016. Let me know how it compares to your list.
1. “La La Land” – Exuberant, poetically romantic and absolutely dazzling – they just don’t make ’em like this anymore, an ode to the golden age of movie musicals and a love letter to Los Angeles with all its pain and promise. But it would have been nothing without the sparkling chemistry between a dashing Ryan Gosling and a ravishing Emma Stone, who continued to impress over and over again. I left the theater soaring. (Now showing in Wichita)
2. “Arrival” – Dreamy, lyrical and thoughtful sci-fi, fueled by Amy Adams’ wonderfully understated performance as a linguist brought in by the FBI to communicate with aliens. The story was enthralling, and I was completely blindsided by the ending, which made me appreciate the film – and its staggering beauty – even more. (Now showing)
3. “Hacksaw Ridge” – I was pretty skeptical since this was directed by Mel Gibson, a complete stranger to subtlety. And my worries were realized when the first act got pretty preachy. But then the action moved to the battlefield, and it became a completely different movie – utterly riveting and unnerving – and the setup seemed justified. Andrew Garfield gave an earnest performance as real-life World War II Army medic Desmond Doss, who became the first person to receive the Medal of Honor without firing a single weapon. A visceral, powerful, inspirational experience.
4. “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” – I am the first to admit that I am a geeky fanboy, but I was in no way prepared for how this would affect me – I was completely blown away. The story was simple but effective, following the rebels who steal the plans to the Death Star, and it managed to seamlessly work itself into the “Star Wars” saga while also creating a path all its own. It was funny, engaging and ultimately emotional and spun “Star Wars” into a whole new orbit. (Now showing)
5. “Hell or High Water” – Rich in dialogue and character, this neo-Western dripped with a vibrant sense of place, as two Texas brothers (a smoldering Chris Pine and a roiling Ben Foster) systematically rob the bank that has been robbing them for years. It’s more than a heist film, though, as it deals with themes of loss, redemption, brotherhood and friendship. It had fantastic performances across the board (it was especially great to see Comanche actor Gil Birmingham in such a great role), but Jeff Bridges stole the show as the weary Texas Ranger hunting the men down. (Available on home video)
6. “Fences” – Vibrant, robust acting poured from this searing portrait of a man so broken by what life has given him that he can’t bear to see anyone else happy. There are tiny moments when it feels like a filmed play (it’s based on August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning work), but the performances were so rich that we got lost in the people. Denzel Washington played the central character so fully that we begin to resent the way he treats his family, while Viola Davis absolutely shined in a role that’s going to finally win her an Oscar. (Now showing)
7. “Manchester by the Sea” – A haunting, tragic portrait of loss and guilt, anchored with a simmering performance by Casey Affleck that should rightfully win him an Oscar. He plays a taciturn Boston janitor who must return home when his brother dies and take care of his nephew. The film is at times heartrending, made even more so with Michelle Williams’ tearful scene near the end (she will get Oscar attention as well). It doesn’t ever really climax, though, and perhaps that’s the point: that life just goes on. But the film does linger long after it’s over. (Now showing)
8. “Moonlight” – A tender coming-of-age story told in three parts as we follow the life of a young black boy in Miami who grows up struggling with his sexuality while dealing with a drug-addicted mom. The film’s simplicity is almost elegant as it deals with themes of bullying, poverty and unrealized love. The film doesn’t really cover any new ground, yet somehow makes it fresh. (Available on home video Feb. 28)
9. “Deadpool” – I didn’t have more fun at the movies this year than with this crass, foul-mouthed, naughty superhero, and Ryan Reynolds absolutely nailed it. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick’s crackling script was fast, funny and so gleefully profane that it would have made George Carlin blush. (Available on home video)
10. “Gleason” – This devastating documentary follows the life of former professional football player Steve Gleason after he is diagnosed with ALS and decides to make a video diary for his unborn son. Yes, it was wrenching and sad, but it was also heroic and ultimately life-affirming. It taught us to open our eyes and cherish everything we take for granted, including just buttoning up a shirt. (Available on home video)
