Review: Performances elevate space drama ‘Passengers’ (+trailer)

There are some logic questions that might arise as you’re watching “Passengers,” the latest pretty-people-in-space movie, starring Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, but it’s best to just go with the flow and enjoy it for what it is: a glossy, not too thematically ambitious, well, pretty-people-in-space movie. It’s enjoyable and engrossing without trying too hard. Sci-fi fans will be pleased.
The performances certainly elevate it, showcasing the talents of a typically good-natured Pratt, despite some creepy character motivations, and Lawrence, bringing her usual amount of emotional strength to a pretty standard role. She effortlessly makes it greater than it was written.
Pratt plays Jim Preston, one of about 5,000 people sleeping in suspended animation aboard the Aurora, a huge spiraling starship hurtling through space on autopilot headed toward a distant colonized planet called Homestead II (apparently they’re not too creative in the future). It’s so distant that it will take 120 years to get there. And you thought the drive across town was long.
But after the ship collides with a really big asteroid, Jim’s sleeping pod pops open only 30 years into the trip, and hitting the snooze button is not an option. He walks around wondering why he’s the only person awake. When he discovers the truth, he is devastated. He has essentially been awakened to his death.
He at first tries to accept his fate and make the best of it on a pretty cool ship that he has all to himself. He moves from his tiny bunker to a bigger, luxurious suite, gets caught up in virtual dance-off games and plays basketball, cheering himself on.
He also frequents the ship’s bar and becomes friends with its robot bartender, Arthur (a game Michael Sheen). He becomes the only “person” Jim can confide in.
But a year of solidarity is gnawing at him. He’s lonely.
And while trolling through the sleeping pod quarters while drunk, he discovers the pod of Aurora Lane (Lawrence), and is instantly smitten. He basically falls in love with her – or rather, the idea of her (enter the creepiness) – and struggles with whether to wake her.
Well, we know he does, because Lawrence can’t just lie there the whole time. And in a particularly distraught and suicidal moment, Jim relents and awakens Aurora.
From there, he introduces her to life aboard the spaceship and their fate, not revealing the real cause of her premature awakening. But much like the ship they are on, things blow up.
Director Morten Tyldem (an Oscar nominee for “The Imitation Game”) serviceably keeps the story moving without too many dips and swells, for better and worse (it would have helped the story to see more of Jim’s despair from being so isolated). There are nice moments throughout as Jim and Aurora fall in love, particularly when they take a hop out into space wearing space suits (but it fails in comparison to the magical scene from “Wall-E,” which I couldn’t help but recall).
What makes it all work are the performances. Pratt has never shown too much range, and the script doesn’t call for him to do much of that here, either. But he’s reliably engaging and amiable. He makes us want Jim to be happy, so much so that we almost forgive the motivations, even though the truth is always lurking.
And Lawrence is absolutely stunning. Not just physically, but emotionally – this would not have been the same film without her. She injects much needed emotion to the story and provides its conflict. By awakening her, Jim has essentially murdered her.
But the film chooses not to dwell on the darker aspects of the story (yuck!), and instead resorts to action, and that’s fine, because the actors have made us care about the characters and their fate.
There certainly is no gravity to “Passengers” (excuse the pun). It’s not deep and doesn’t try to be. Sure, there are story problems (there’s only one bar on that massive ship, really?), but Pratt and Lawrence make “Passengers” worth the journey.
Rod Pocowatchit: 316-268-6638, @rawd
‘Passengers’
☆☆☆
Rated: PG-13 for sexuality, nudity and action/peril
Starring: Chris Pratt, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Sheen
Directed by: Morten Tyldum
Showing at: Chisholm Trail 8 (Newton), Derby Plaza, Hutchinson Mall 8, Movie Machine, Warren East, Warren 21 at Warren East, Warren West, Warren Old Town
Comments