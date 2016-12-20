Screen Scene for week of Dec. 23: Last wave of holiday movies opens

New this week
“Assassin’s Creed” – Michael Fassbender stars in this adaptation of the popular video game as a man who learns he is a descendant of a secret society of assassins with nifty skills, like how to be overly photogenic.
“Passengers” – Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt star as commuters traveling to a far-off planet who awaken 90 years prematurely. And hitting the snooze button is not an option.
“Sing” – The team that brought us “Minions” returns with this animation about a koala bear showman who puts on a singing competition to save his fading theater.
Opening Friday
“Why Him?” – This strained-looking comedy stars Bryan Cranston as a straight-laced father who visits his daughter at college and clashes with her app inventor boyfriend (James Franco).
Opening Christmas Day
“Fences” – Denzel Washington and Viola Davis star in this adaptation of the Broadway play about a former baseball player struggling to provide for his family in 1950s Pittsburgh.
“La La Land” – Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone star as a musician and actress pursuing their dreams and falling in love in this musical – yes, musical – set in Los Angeles. Who knew they had such beautiful voices? (Of course they do.)
