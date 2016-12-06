Screen Scene for week of Dec. 9: Indies ‘Manchester by the Sea,’ ‘Nocturnal Animals’ lead best bets

Best bets this week
“Manchester by the Sea” – Casey Affleck is already racking up awards this season and could be the one to beat for the best actor Oscar for his performance as a Boston janitor who returns to his hometown to care for his teenage nephew when his brother dies.
“Nocturnal Animals” – Fashion designer-turned-director Tom Ford follows up his impeccable debut “A Single Man” with this dark drama about an art gallery owner (Amy Adams) who thinks her ex-husband (Jake Gyllenhaal) wrote a violent novel that is about her and is a veiled threat.
“Miss Sloane” – Jessica Chastain (“Zero Dark Thirty,” “The Martian”) stars as a shrewd D.C. lobbyist who faces a powerful adversary.
Also new this week
“Office Christmas Party” – The title pretty much says it all as T.J. Miller (HBO’s “Silicon Valley”) stars as the brother of a CEO who plans an epic holiday celebration to land an important client and prevent his sister (Jennifer Aniston) from closing his branch. Also starring Jason Bateman, Olivia Munn and Kate McKinnon.
