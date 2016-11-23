Screen Scene for week of Nov. 23: Disney highlights Polynesian culture in ‘Moana’

Best bets this week
“Moana” – Why is it cartoons are always more diverse than live-action movies? Here, Disney celebrates Pacific Islands culture as a young woman sets sail to a mystical island to save her people. Dwayne Johnson lends his voice as a demigod – and even sings!
“Loving” – Look for this to score big acting nods during awards season as Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga star as an interracial couple who get sentenced to prison in 1958 Virginia for getting married.
Also new this week
“Allied” – Brad Pitt stars as a World War II intelligence officer who gets romantically involved with a French Resistance fighter (Marion Cotillard) on a deadly mission.
“Rules Don’t Apply” – After a 15-year absence from movies, Warren Beatty returns to write, direct and star as reclusive eccentric Howard Hughes in this comedy/drama about a young couple whose relationship is tested by the billionaire’s wildly erratic behavior.
“Bad Santa 2” – Because the world really needed another “Bad Santa” movie, Billy Bob Thornton and Tony Cox return as the world’s worst Kris Kringle and his elf assistant for more booze-filled misadventures. Comedy sequels haven’t fared well this year (I’m talkin’ to you, “Zoolander 2”), so this “Bad Santa” has some big stockings to fill.
