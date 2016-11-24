Movies to watch for heading into awards season

Like it or not, movie awards season is here, starting with the announcement of the Independent Spirit Award nominees earlier this week, followed by the Gotham Awards on Monday, Nov. 28, and the National Board of Review winners on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Then things really kick into gear in December, when the Critics’ Choice awards, Golden Globes and SAG awards announce their nominations, among many other groups. There are more awards than you shake a glittery dress at.
Many of the films are smaller, art-house films that haven’t opened in Wichita yet. And some are movies you just may not have heard of. So if you want to be in the know heading into awards season, here are films to watch for:
“20th Century Women” – Annette Bening is getting lead actress buzz (she scored an Independent Spirit nom) in this story of three women who explore love and freedom in Southern California during the late 1970s. (Opening in larger markets Christmas Day; Wichita opening unknown)
“Arrival” – This ethereal sci-fi alien mystery may pop up on many best picture lists. Amy Adams’ lead performance could get some well deserved attention, as well. (Now showing in Wichita)
“Elle” – Word is that Isabelle Huppert gives a career-defining performance as a successful businesswoman who tracks down the unknown man who raped her. (Now showing in larger markets; Wichita date unknown)
“Fences” – Expect lots of awards love for this adaptation of the Broadway play about a former baseball player (Denzel Washington) who struggles with race relations while trying to raise his family in the 1950s. Viola Davis could finally win that elusive Oscar in the supporting category. (Opening Christmas Day)
“Florence Foster Jenkins” – Meryl Streep will likely pop up on many lists as a New York heiress who dreams of becoming an opera singer but has a terrible voice. (Available on digital platforms Nov. 29; DVD/Blu-ray on Dec. 13)
“Hell or High Water” – Sure to be included in many best picture races, this film is about a pair of brothers who resort to robbing banks to save their ranch. Jeff Bridges is getting buzz for his supporting performance as a weary Texas Ranger. (Available on DVD/Blu-ray/digital)
“Jackie” – Look for this account of Jacqueline Kennedy’s days following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy to be a major best picture awards contender, and star Natalie Portman will likely rack up awards for her lead performance (to add to her Oscar for “Black Swan”). (Slated to open in Wichita in January)
“La La Land” – Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone star in this musical about a jazz pianist who falls for an aspiring actress in Los Angeles. Expect both stars to get much awards love as well as the film for best picture nods. (Slated to open in Wichita in December)
“Lion” – A young Indian man (Dev Patel) sets out to find the family he was separated from when he took a wrong train as a 5-year-old. Could pop up on best picture lists. (Slated to open in Wichita in December)
“Loving” – An interracial couple is sentenced to prison in Virginia in 1958 for getting married. This will be another heavy hitter in acting categories for leads Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga. (Now showing in Wichita at Warren east)
“Manchester by the Sea” – Expect lots of best picture, lead actor (Casey Affleck), supporting actress (Michelle Williams) and directing (Kenneth Lonergan) nods for this tale of a man who is forced to return home when his brother dies to take care of his teenage nephew. (Slated to open in Wichita in December)
“Moonlight” – This drama tied to get the most Independent Spirit Awards nominations with six and is heavy with Oscar buzz. It follows the life of a young man who comes of age while discovering his sexuality in a rough Miami neighborhood. (Slated to open in Wichita in December)
“Silence” – Martin Scorsese’s 17th-century period piece following Jesuit priests who try to bring Christianity to Japan is getting major buzz in many categories. (Opening in larger markets Dec. 23; will open in Wichita in January)
“Sully” – Tom Hanks will get lots of lead acting awards attention for his role as the pilot at the center of the “Miracle on the Hudson.” (Now showing at the Palace; available Dec. 6 on digital; DVD/blu-ray on Dec. 20)
Rod Pocowatchit: 316-268-6638, @rawd
