It’s May the Fourth, Star Wars fans

Today, Thursday, is May 4, which means Star Wars fans have reason to celebrate.
The rallying cry for fans of the ultra-successful science fiction space opera movie franchise for the day is “May the Fourth be with you.” Since debuting its first movie in 1977, George Lucas’ brainchild has seemed to only grow in popularity, creating millions of fans around the globe.
In Wichita, Hurts Donut’s two locations are getting in on the fun, offering several Star Wars-themed treats like the “Deathstar Chocolate Berry Explosion” and a Chewbacca-themed chocolate and coconut doughnut.
Hurts Donut owner Trista Patterson said customers are encouraged to dress as their favorite Star Wars character when they come in on Thursday.
“We will be serving space-themed donuts all day to celebrate the film franchise with all of our intergalactic buddies,” Patterson said.
The Wichita Fire Department poked fun at all the attention being given to the holiday on Thursday, posting a meme on its Facebook page of Batman slapping Robin after he begins to say “May the Fourth be with you.”
The Walt Disney Co. purchased Lucasfilm in 2012 and has observed the holiday since 2013, according to ABC News, which is owned by Disney.
This year’s is the first May the Fourth celebration without Carrie Fisher, who died at age 60 in December. Fisher played Princess Leia in the film series.
