Wichita library to screen Oscar shorts

The Wichita Public Library will once again put on free screenings of the short films nominated for Academy Awards.
This is the 31st year for the screenings, which will happen from Feb. 18 to 25 at various Wichita library branches, the Derby Public Library, the Orpheum Theatre and the west-side Warren Theatre.
All-day screenings of the films in all shorts categories – animated, live action and documentary – will happen Feb. 18 at the Orpheum, 200 N. Broadway, and Feb. 25 at the west Warren, 9150 W. 21st St., both starting at 10 a.m.
Documentary shorts will be shown starting at 1 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Rockwell branch, 5939 E. Ninth St.; at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 22 at the Central branch, 223 S. Main; and at 6 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Derby library, 1600 Walnut Grove Road.
The live-action and animated films will be shown starting at 1:15 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Alford branch, 3447 S. Meridian; at 10:15 a.m. Feb. 21 at the Evergreen branch, 2601 N. Arkansas; at 4 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Westlink branch, 8515 Bekemeyer; at 4 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Central branch; and at 6 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Derby library.
All of the films are 40 minutes or fewer. Shorts typically are not rated and may not be suitable for all audiences. Some nominated films may not be available for screening due to rights limitations. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, as seats are first-come, first-served.
The live televised broadcast of the Academy Awards – the nominees for which were announced Tuesday – is scheduled for Feb. 26.
The full schedule of Academy Award shorts screenings can be found on the library’s event calendar at www.wichitalibrary.org.
Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias
