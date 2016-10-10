West Warren to screen ‘Harry Potter’ films in IMAX

“Potter’ fans rejoice: Another opportunity to dress up in magical costumes at the Warren.
Good news came late last week for the thousands of people who remember seeing the popular “Harry Potter” films at their midnight screenings years ago.
Starting Thursday, all eight “Harry Potter” movies will be shown at IMAX theaters across the country – including Wichita’s Warren West IMAX, 9150 W. 21st.
For those who may have been living in a cave in the late 1990s and early 2000s, the “Harry Potter” film series – based off the massively popular novels by J.K. Rowling – follow young wizard Harry Potter through his journey at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The films catapulted the careers of its three main protagonists, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.
During the screenings, there will be previews of the new “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” movie set to premiere in November, which takes place in the same wizarding world as “Harry Potter,” but does not feature the same characters.
Tickets are $10 per show. A marathon pass granting access to all eight movies is available for $64, and must be purchased at the Warren West box office.
All screenings are in IMAX. For more information, visit www.warrentheatres.com/westwarren or call the theater at 316-722-7967.
“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” (2001)
▪ 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13
▪ noon Friday, Oct. 14
▪ noon Saturday, Oct. 15
▪ noon Tuesday, Oct. 18
▪ noon Thursday, Oct. 20
“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” (2002)
▪ 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13
▪ 3:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14
▪ 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15
▪ 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18
▪ 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20
“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” (2004)
▪ 6:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14
▪ 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15
▪ 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18
“Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” (2005)
▪ 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14
▪ 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15
▪ 10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18
“Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” (2007)
▪ noon Sunday, Oct. 16
▪ noon Monday, Oct. 17
▪ noon Wednesday, Oct. 19
“Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” (2009)
▪ 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16
▪ 3:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17
▪ 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1” (2010)
▪ 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16
▪ 6:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17
▪ 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2” (2011)
▪ 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16
▪ 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17
▪ 10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
