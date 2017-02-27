Oscars mishap sends internet into frenzy

While the Oscars had people talking and posting about their favorite movies of 2016 Sunday night, onlookers were also talking about a major mistake.
In a head-scratcher that had the internet in an uproar, Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty wrongly announced the movie “La La Land” as the winner of the best picture award near the end of the show.
Warren Beatty on the #Oscars mix-up: "I wasn't trying to be funny!" https://t.co/LBmW2nYi1Q pic.twitter.com/e9MK4qP22u— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) February 27, 2017
The prize actually was supposed to go to “Moonlight,” but the presenters were given the wrong envelope. Accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers later admitted that the wrong notice had been given to Dunaway and Beatty.
