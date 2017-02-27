Oscars

February 27, 2017 7:14 AM

Oscars mishap sends internet into frenzy

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

While the Oscars had people talking and posting about their favorite movies of 2016 Sunday night, onlookers were also talking about a major mistake.

In a head-scratcher that had the internet in an uproar, Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty wrongly announced the movie “La La Land” as the winner of the best picture award near the end of the show.

The prize actually was supposed to go to “Moonlight,” but the presenters were given the wrong envelope. Accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers later admitted that the wrong notice had been given to Dunaway and Beatty.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

Related content

Oscars

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

2017 Oscars nominees: Best film, actor, actress, other top categories

View more video

Entertainment Videos