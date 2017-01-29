Oscars 2017: Enter The Eagle’s contest for chance to win prizes

You’ve seen the movies. You’ve heard the list of nominees. Now it’s time to pick the winners.
The Wichita Eagle and the Warren Theatres are teaming up again this year for the The Wichita Eagle’s annual Oscar Ballot Contest, which offers a top prize of $350 worth of gift certificates to the Warren Theatres that are good not only for movie admission but also for popcorn, candy, cold beer and anything else the theater sells.
The 89th annual Academy Awards ceremony will air starting at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26 on ABC. (The “red carpet” arrivals start at 6 p.m.)
Wichita moviegoers seem to get better every year at predicting the Oscars, said Dan Gray, vice president of operations for the Warren Theatres chain. Not only are lots of locals devoted moviegoers, but they’ve learned to read what the critics say and research winner predictions online to make incredibly educated guesses.
“And if you watch all the awards shows beforehand – the Golden Globes and the SAG awards – all those kind of help lead up to where you feel like you know who’s going to win,” he said.
Gray said his gut is telling him that “La La Land” will be a big winner this year. But if he were an Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences member, “Hell or High Water,” a best picture nominee starring Jeff Bridges and Chris Pine, would get his vote.
There are two separate age categories in The Eagle’s contest. The winner in each group will be the person who guesses the most categories correctly in an online Oscars ballot, which is posted on The Eagle’s website (www.kansas.com/oscars). Contestants have until 1 p.m. on Feb. 26 to make their guesses in 24 categories (12 for the younger set). Only one ballot is allowed for each person.
The first-place winner in the 18-and-older category (ENTER HERE | Official rules) will get $350 in Warren Theatres gift certificates, followed by $200 for the second-place winner and $100 for the third-place winner. There’s also a category for young movie fans ages 13-17 (ENTER HERE | Official rules), who will win $150 in gift certificates to the Warren for first place, $100 for second place and $50 for third. For the complete official rules, go to www.kansas.com/oscars.
To see a complete list of nominees, go to http://bit.ly/2kywgZN.
Best picture nominees still playing in Wichita
“Fences,” at Warren East, Warren 21 at Warren East
“Hacksaw Ridge,” at Palace Theatre
“Hidden Figures,” at Chisholm Trail 8 in Newton, Derby Plaza, Hutchinson Mall 8, Warren East, Warren 21 at Warren East, Warren West and Warren Old Town
“La La Land,” at Chisholm Trail 8 in Newton, Hutchinson Mall 8, Warren East, Warren 21 at Warren East, Warren West
“Lion,” at Warren East, Warren 21 at Warren East
“Manchester by the Sea,” at Warren West
