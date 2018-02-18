Horoscopes for Sunday, February 18, 2018

Aries
Immersing yourself in home comforts, or getting together with loved ones will make you feel all warm inside today. You're in a relaxed and loving mood, and will enjoy being with people who know you well and who don't expect you to be something you're not. You might even be inspired to do some cooking, especially if it's delicious comfort food.
Taurus
You've been concentrating so much on your goals and ambitions during the past four weeks that other areas of your life have had to take a back seat. Well, you now get the chance to devote more time to them, especially if this means getting together with friends, taking part in some group activities or relaxing with a favourite hobby. You deserve some light relief!
Gemini
During the coming four weeks you need to think about your long-term aims and ambitions. How are they coming along or have your virtually ignored them recently? Try to set yourself a goal and work steadily towards it, because when you've achieved it will be a fabulous boost to your ego. You may also be given more responsibility during the coming month.
Cancer
Life starts to look much rosier from today, and this upbeat phase will continue for the coming four weeks with the Sun. Mercury and Venus is romantic Pisces. Don't let it pass you by without doing something memorable and enjoyable, such as rising to a challenge or having the courage to do something you've always wanted to try. There's a lot of luck around between now and mid-March, but it will bypass you unless you create the opportunities for good fortune to come your way. In other words, don't just sit around waiting for good things to land in your lap!
Leo
Close relationships take on added significance from today, and they'll continue to occupy your thoughts for the next four weeks. This is a brilliant phase for getting closer to some of the people in your life and establishing a more intimate rapport with them. This could be emotional rather than sexual intimacy, although you probably won't be averse to a lot of action in the bedroom.
Virgo
The astrological emphasis is slowly switching from work to your relationships, and as the Sun and Mercury join Venus in Pisces, it takes another step in that direction today. During the next four weeks you'll discover a lot about yourself by being with other people. For example, you might get a better idea of what you think about something by discussing it with someone else, and you'll also feel more complete when you're with people than when you're by yourself.
Libra
Enjoyment has been your main priority during the past four weeks but the picture is now changing and you're starting to take more notice of your work and duties. This is certainly a good day for catching up with the chores, and for making sure that you haven't overlooked anything important recently. Colleagues and bosses are helpful and friendly, so it's a favorable day for talking to them or asking their advice.
Scorpio
Good news! The accent is on your love life and creativity for the next four weeks, and it looks as though there's plenty of enjoyment in the pipeline for you. Start by arranging some social activities so you've got something to look forward to. This is the perfect time to express your true self in some way, especially if it involves something arty, sporty or dramatic. This is no time to stand in the shadows - your place is in the limelight!
Sagittarius
As an adventurous Sagittarian, you usually have your eye fixed firmly on distant horizons but during the next four weeks you'll be much more interested in what's going on under your nose. That's because you'll be happiest when you're in familiar surroundings, preferably surrounded by people you know inside out. Maybe this is your chance to rediscover some of your roots, simply by spending more time with your family and closest friends.
Capricorn
Get talking to some of the people in your life this Friday. It's a wonderful day for making contact with others, whether you're ringing them for a chat or meeting to discuss the most momentous news you've heard in years. If you've been having problems with a close member of the family or a neighbor recently, this is a good day for trying to sort things out and create a more peaceful atmosphere between you.
Aquarius
Financial matters take on added importance now, and this phase will continue for the next four weeks. During this time you might evaluate people on the basis of what they own rather than who they are, or you could consider yourself a failure because you don't have as many assets as someone you admire. Try to avoid being materialistic because it isn't your style and in the end it will only make you unhappy.
Pisces
Personal concerns are highlighted as the Sun and Mercury join loving Venus in your sign, making it the start of a month in which you'll want to devote a lot of time to them. It's a great opportunity to start new projects and ventures, especially if you've been waiting for the right moment to get them off the ground. You'll be blessed with extra confidence and initiative, so make the most of these whenever you get the chance. You don't know what you can do until you try!
